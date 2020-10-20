Two of the state’s top law enforcement officers have launched campaigns to ensure that there will be no shenanigans in voting in next month’s general election.
Attorney General Phil Weiser issued a public advisory Monday, saying that the state will do everything necessary to protect citizens’ rights to vote, including from anyone who would try to block them from casting a ballot.
At the same time, Jason R. Dunn, the U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, announced that one of his top lieutenants, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rebecca Weber, is to lead efforts in handling all complaints of elections fraud and voting rights.
“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination, and to have that vote counted without it being stolen because of fraud,” Dunn said.
“Colorado’s voting options, whether by mail, at a ballot drop box or in person at a polling center, are safe, reliable and easy to use, and we plan to keep it that way,” said Weiser. “We are issuing this advisory today to remind all Coloradans that they are entitled to free and fair elections and we will use all the tools we have so that everyone can exercise their right to vote safely and free from intimidation.”
Although there have been no reports of attempts to intimidate or block voters from going to the polls either in Mesa County or statewide — Weiser’s office could not confirm any actual incidents — there have been several reported nationwide.
Some of those incidents include large numbers of people showing up at polling places to “watch” the process of collecting ballots.
Weiser said that a person cannot simply “show up at the polls and watch,” but must be a certified, sworn poll watcher on a county clerk’s official list as an election watcher. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters said that she has a cadre of 150 bipartisan judges working this year’s election, more than double that of the last presidential contest in 2016.
The attorney general also warned people not to attempt to block a voter from reaching the polls, saying that it is illegal to campaign for a candidate or ballot measure inside a polling center or within 100 feet of a building that has a polling center.
He also warned against other intimidation tactics, such as misleading phone calls, text messages or emails to voters imparting deliberately false information about voting or voting locations, telling them they must have an identification card or that they should be vaccinated in order to vote.
Weiser also said brandishing a weapon “in a manner to frighten and dissuade voters from entering a polling center or delivering a ballot to a drop box” is considered voter intimidation and can be prosecuted.
Similarly, Dunn said such crimes also are against federal law, including bribing voters, buying or selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote tallies, stuffing ballot boxes and marking someone else’s ballot.
While Weiser recommends that voters contact their local law enforcement offices if they suspect voter intimidation, Dunn says his office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are also on call to take such complaints. Voters who suspect problems can contact Weber at 303-454-0332 or 720- 281-1734, or the local FBI office at 303-629-7171.
Complaints also can be filed with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., at civilrights.justice.gov.
“Ensuring free and fair elections also depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” Dunn said. “It is imperative that those who have specific knowledge about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my office or the FBI.”