Garfield County commissioners are considering the possibility of an appeal after a Denver District Court judge threw out its legal challenge of new state rules designed to reduce air pollution from oil and gas development.
Meanwhile, Weld County is proceeding with an appeal in a similar case.
Judge Martin Egelhoff issued his ruling Tuesday in a case in which Garfield led a coalition of 10 counties, including Mesa, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, in contesting aspects of rules adopted by the Air Quality Control Commission in December. Those rules help implement regulatory reforms required by the Senate Bill 181 oil and gas measure passed last year.
Egelhoff found that Garfield and the other counties lacked legal standing to sue in the matter, citing the same rationale Denver District Court Chief Judge Michael A. Martinez used in throwing out a Weld County challenge of the rules earlier this summer. The two judges say that counties might only suffer indirect impacts not sufficient to give them standing to sue, and there is no specific statutory authority letting them sue the Air Quality Control Commission over the matter as subordinate state agencies.
Weld County spokesperson Jennifer Finch said Friday the county is appealing the Martinez ruling.
Garfield County has been paying the legal fees in the 10-county coalition’s challenge. Altogether, it has allocated $1.5 million recently to spend on things such as legal and consulting services in connection with participating in oil and gas rulemaking and associated legal action.
The Western Colorado Alliance, based in Grand Junction, and other community and conservation groups had intervened in the cases to support the new state rules. These include a rule proposed by Western Colorado Alliance, the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance and the League of Oil & Gas Impacted Coloradans requiring more frequent leak detection and repair for wells and other facilities within 1,000 feet of occupied areas including homes, neighborhoods, parks and playgrounds.
The Garfield-led coalition’s challenge focused in part on that rule. It also contended that the new regulations take a one-size-fits-all approach resulting in unnecessary impacts on the industry in rural areas and on local governments reliant on the industry’s contribution to the economy and tax base.
In a news release, Emily Hornback, executive director of the Western Colorado Alliance, said Egelhoff’s ruling “is a big win for public health, climate and common sense in Colorado, as well as for the state of Colorado’s right to protect its citizens from the worst effects of oil and gas development.”
“I urge the Garfield County Commissioners to stop spending their taxpayers money to defend the energy industry and start working to protect residents in Battlement Mesa and elsewhere who live with the impacts of natural gas wells all day every day,” she said.
Garfield Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said the county is disappointed in the ruling and hasn’t yet decided whether to appeal.
He said the court was correct in saying counties aren’t directly affected by the new rules.
“But at the same time we feel the state law requires prioritizing local concerns when creating new state rules,” he said.
In the case of the adoption of the rules provision recommended by citizen groups, he said the county isn’t really opposed to the provision itself, but felt it was a last-minute proposal that the state commission adopted without giving parties time to discuss it. He said the county wanted an economic impact analysis conducted on the provision.
He also contends that state law, properly interpreted, lets counties get a court review of the actions taken by the state commission.