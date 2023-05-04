Wells Fargo Main Street branch to be consolidated with another branch

Wells Fargo on Main Street is permanently closing and will be consolidated with another nearby branch about two miles away.
“Because we currently have two branches so close to each other, we are consolidating them into one location,” said Tony Timmons of the Wells Fargo Media Team.
The downtown branch at 359 Main St. will close Aug. 2 at noon. In the meantime, Timmons said that customers can use the branch and continue banking as usual.
After the branch closes, people will need to go to the other nearby branch at 2808 North Ave., a roughly eight-minute drive from the Main Street location.
Other nearby branches include Mesa Mall at 2415 Patterson Road and the Clifton branch at 3231 Interstate 70 Business Loop.
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Timmons said. “We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on changing customer needs, market factors and economic trends. This process leads to both expansion and consolidation.”
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said that sources told her that the decision to close the downtown branch was a “vestige of the pandemic.”
According to Stout, sources told her that Wells Fargo allowed many of its workers to work remotely at the height of the virus, and haven’t gotten back to full-scale in-person operations ever since.
“The building has been pretty empty since the pandemic,” Stout said. “I actually think this presents a really cool opportunity for downtown. The building is iconic, it has a popular statue out front and the area means a lot to the community. That space could be activated in a creative way and, possibly, put to better use.”
Timmons said that while brick-and-mortar branches “continue to be important in serving our customers’ needs,” he and his team have found that customers are increasingly using digital tools for transactions, like check deposits, for example. Ultimately, Timmons said that more transactions are happening outside the branch.
While the fate of the building remains speculative for the time being, Stout thinks that the “sky is the limit” for the future of 359 Main Street.
Stout said that it is always a concern when a large building or employer shuts down. However, Stout wasn’t told that the closure will result in significant job loss or have any notable economic effects.
“It could be a good thing,” Stout said. “I imagine people will be eager to adopt the building and replace it with something new. What that will be we don’t yet know, but it could definitely add to downtown’s vibrant culture.”