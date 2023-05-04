Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Wells Fargo Main Street branch to be consolidated with nearby branch

The downtown Wells Fargo Bank location, with the icon chrome sculpture of a bison out front, will soon close.

Wells Fargo on Main Street is permanently closing and will be consolidated with another nearby branch about two miles away.

“Because we currently have two branches so close to each other, we are consolidating them into one location,” said Tony Timmons of the Wells Fargo Media Team.

