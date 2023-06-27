This week, middle schoolers from around Mesa County are getting a chance to learn more about our local river systems and how water impacts the environment, ecosystems and people in the west.

For its second year RiversEdge West is hosting the Wellspring Project, a four-day river-centric camp, offered free-of-charge to Grand Valley middle schoolers. RiversEdge West Director of Development and Communications Cara Kukuraitis said the program is about introducing a new generation to experiences and education around our rivers.

