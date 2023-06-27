Local Artist TJ Smith, right, assists middle schoolers making artistic renderings of water at the Fruita Community Center on Monday. The idea of the program was to provide a free program for kids, below left, and teach them the complexities of water and the importance of water. Students also learned about the subject from Joel Sholtes, below right. Sholtes teaches teaches civil engineering specializing in water resources at Colorado Mesa.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Middle Schoolers make an artistic rendering of water at the Fruita Community Center.
Scott Crabtree
CMU professor Joel Sholtes, who PHD Environmental Engineering speaking to middle schoolers about water. at the Fruita Community Center
This week, middle schoolers from around Mesa County are getting a chance to learn more about our local river systems and how water impacts the environment, ecosystems and people in the west.
For its second year RiversEdge West is hosting the Wellspring Project, a four-day river-centric camp, offered free-of-charge to Grand Valley middle schoolers. RiversEdge West Director of Development and Communications Cara Kukuraitis said the program is about introducing a new generation to experiences and education around our rivers.