A brief snowstorm moved over the Western Slope on Monday evening, and thanks to Grand Valley Peace and Justice, some who might have had to face the snowfall and bitter cold throughout the night instead had warm spaces to lay their heads.
Through the nonprofit organization’s WEShelter — short for Winter Emergency Shelter — program, two temporary sites are housing the houseless. One site is for women and families and the other site is for single men.
This is the first year of the WEShelter program, as it’s reframed from the organization’s Emergency Shelter Overflow program from years past that served single men exclusively.
“It’s an overnight program to keep people safe from the winter elements,” said Grand Valley Peace and Justice Program Coordinator Sherry Cole. “We’ve taken people directly off the streets or who have been living in vehicles, a few people who came out of HomewardBound, but mostly people off the streets.”
The WEShelter program offers one continuous site for families while the men’s site varies every few weeks. Cole credited a variety of partnering organizations that are helping make WEShelter a success.
“There’s a lot of churches who are donating things, making meals; individuals who work for nonprofits and are making meals and bringing them in,” Cole said.
“HomewardBound has helped us; when we move our men, they’ve allowed us to use their box truck and driver to move our mattresses and belongings when we move from one site to another.... We have support from the Joseph Center. They’re helpful in any way they can be for us. The Grand Valley Interfaith Network, their members have been very, very supportive of the endeavor.”
Even more than organizational help, however, Cole credits individual efforts in assisting Grand Valley Peace and Justice, saying it’s sometimes more about individuals than it is their nonprofits.
“The community effort by people who have graciously opened their spaces to us, who have provided all sorts of things such as clothing and blankets and sheets and pillows, who have made meals, who have provided gifts for people for the holidays... these sorts of generosities really do so much to honor the human dignity of the people we’re serving. We can’t thank you enough,” Cole said.
“It makes such a difference for those people to know they actually belong in our community. They aren’t just in some category called ‘homeless’; they actually belong and people see who they are. It’s a tremendous gift to give someone a sense of belonging, and we’re so grateful for so much of the participation and help.”
Cole said Grand Valley Peace and Justice is seeking more sites to allow the program to continue through March but, so far, the organization hasn’t found any. She said anyone interested in potentially providing housing space should contact her and the nonprofit. Grand Valley Peace and Justice’s phone number is 970-985-4253.