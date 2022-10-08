This Thursday, a cacophony of rocking will echo out of West Middle School’s gymnasium, all in the name of the school’s music program.
It won’t be the type of rock sounds that come from electric guitars or heavy drums, though. It will actually be the creaking of rocking chairs moving back and forth throughout the day.
West Middle School’s annual Rock-A-Thon, a tradition going back three decades, makes its return Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser are used to further students’ music education by providing scholarships for music camps or private lessons during the summer and also supplement the music department’s instructional budget, which accounts for the school’s orchestra, choir, band and jazz band programs.
Each student who will be rocking throughout Thursday raised a minimum of $25 through fundraising efforts in order to participate. They’ll rock for 50 minutes each hour, taking 10-minute breaks to stretch their legs and use the restroom.
Throughout the day, students will gather in groups, bringing in televisions, video game consoles, board games, movies and anything else to help them pass the rocking time.
“It’s really a fun thing for them,” said Megan Todroff, one of the parents helping organize and oversee the event. “They rock. They get breaks, but they rock all day.... It’s really a great cause. It goes to make sure that every kid has access to an instrument. They give scholarships to kids who may not have been able to afford music lessons. It really does help strengthen the middle school music community and has really fostered the love of music.”
The event also includes a photo booth where kids can take photos with their friends and take home small prints of the photos.
Additionally, Todroff said the Rock-A-Thon always places an emphasis on every participating student going home with a prize.
“We partner with local businesses to fill up a prize table so that every child is able to leave with something,” Todroff said. “We don’t want anybody to go home empty-handed. We’ve had prizes ranging from banks giving pens. We’ll get gift cards to local businesses. I know that, in the past, we’ve gotten donations from local jewelers. We had a pair of earrings last year. We had a bunch of Lego donated from eBricks. This year, I believe we’re getting some AirPods donated and a few other big-ticket items.”
The one way that actual music ties into the Rock-A-Thon is that, each year, the Grand Junction High School Marching Band and flag-twirlers will perform for the students in the gym. Todroff said this performance helps energize and motivate the kids — or, as she called them, “little balls of energy” — for a day of rocking.
“It’s really cool, it’s super loud, and it really hypes the kids up and makes them want to continue with music and participate and get excited for high school,” she said.
Todroff said that the school is open to rocking chair donations from the community to help ensure a successful Rock-A-Thon. She said anyone interested in donating a chair can reach out to West Middle School and arrange for the donation.
“We’re always looking for more rocking chairs. I know that sounds kind of silly, but if anyone in the community is interested in donating a rocking chair or donating to the program, we are more than happy to speak with them at any point in time throughout the year,” Todroff said. “At this point, we’re kind of borrowing rocking chairs from other schools and the schools all kind of share amongst each other, so sometimes, it can be a little bit of a scramble to make sure that everybody has a seat for the event.”
The event is not open to the public, as only West Middle School parents, staff and music students may participate.
School will not be in session during the event, as Oct. 13 is a teacher workday across Mesa County Valley School District 51.