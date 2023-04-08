Not all East Middle School students who applied to transfer to West Middle School once East closes after this semester are going to have the opportunity to go to school there.
The Daily Sentinel contacted Mesa County Valley School District 51 amid community speculation that West Middle School would not being able to handle the incoming influx of East students as effectively as anticipated. D51 Public Information Officer Callie Berkson confirmed that the number of students to be zoned into West Middle School was larger than the district originally estimated.
This issue has eliminated previously available seats for students at West Middle School. Available seats are how the district determines the number of students accepted through the School Consolidation Request for Placement (SCRP) process.
Berkson said that when the decision to close East was finalized, district leadership created a transition plan for affected families — the SCRP process — that was modeled after the district’s School of Choice process.
Similar to School of Choice, District 51 families interested in choosing a different school for their student to attend than the school they’re zoned into had to apply for SCRP. Applications are approved or denied on a first-come, first-served basis and the availability of seats at the school.
However, there simply aren’t enough seats at West to accommodate all the families who want their students enrolled there once East shuts down. Bookcliff Middle School was identified by the district as the other middle school set to receive East’s enrollment.
The recommendation to close East Middle School and send its enrollment to West and Bookcliff middle schools came from Shannon Bingham, the demographer for the district and the president of Western Demographics, Inc. From December through February, Bingham compiled data on declining enrollment in the district as well as the anticipated continuation of that trend through the rest of the 2020s, ultimately deciding that the consolidation of some schools would be among the district’s most effective moves to mitigate the impact from that.
The district provided some numbers on its School of Choice and SCRP processes. For the 2023-2024 school year, there are 458 students who are going to be affected by East’s closure, making them eligible for the SCRP process. That total accounts for students who attend the school currently as well as students affected by boundary changes resulting from the decision to close the school.
Of the 91 students who applied for SCRP in order to attend West, 56% were approved.
Additionally, for the coming school year, 1,091 students applied for School of Choice and 66% of those applications were approved.