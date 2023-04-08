Not all East Middle School students who applied to transfer to West Middle School once East closes after this semester are going to have the opportunity to go to school there.

The Daily Sentinel contacted Mesa County Valley School District 51 amid community speculation that West Middle School would not being able to handle the incoming influx of East students as effectively as anticipated. D51 Public Information Officer Callie Berkson confirmed that the number of students to be zoned into West Middle School was larger than the district originally estimated.

