A Delta County resident has died from West Nile Virus, Delta County announced Friday.
"To the family of the deceased we send our thoughts and prayers," a Delta County press release stated.
Delta County also reported its fourth and fifth cases of West Nile so far this year.
West Nile virus is spread to humans by mosquitos. About one in five people who get West Nile experience flu-like symptoms, and about one in 150 experience severe illness. People age 50 and older are at higher risk for severe disease.
Delta County is a known national West Nile hotspot. Most West Nile cases are reported in August and September.
To combat West Nile Virus, Delta County Public Health recommends using bug spray, wearing long sleeves, getting rid of any standing water and taking extra precautions at dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.
GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR HORIZON SUNRISE ROTARY
Horizon Sunrise Rotary of Grand Junction is currently accepting grant applications for its 2022-2023 Community Giving grant program to support needs in our service area.
The club is particularly interested in supporting organizations whose best practices and initiatives support Rotary’s Areas of Focus: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, sanitation and hygiene, safe mothers and children, education, local economy growth, and protecting the environment.
The club’s focus areas are children’s education and literacy, ending hunger, and youth leadership and development. Grant requests that fall under these areas will be given greater consideration, however all our encouraged to apply.
This Saturday is National Cinema Day, and to celebrate, the Picture Show at Grand Junction is selling all movie tickets all day for only $3.
More than 3,000 theaters nationwide with more than 30,000 screens are participating in National Cinema Day festivities with exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions. Picture Show's $3 tickets do not include taxes and fees.
“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate movie-going,” Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation — the group organizing National Cinema Day — said in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”