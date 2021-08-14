Two cases of West Nile Virus have been detected in humans Colorado, including one in Delta County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment.
According to a CDPHE press release, the other case of the mosquito-transmitted virus was in Larimer County, and both cases survived the virus.
West Nile cases have also been found in Adams, Boulder, Denver and Weld counties this year, according to the release.
Most human West Nile cases are reported in August and September, the release said. Last year there were 35 cases reported in Colorado, with one death from the virus.
According to the release, most of those with West Nile don't have symptoms, about 20% have flu-like symptoms and about 1% develop a serious illness.
Mesa County Public Health recommends removing standing water from properties, wearing insect repellent that contains DEET, dressing in long sleeves and pants that have been sprayed with bug spray and limiting time outside in order to prevent mosquito bites.