As the CARES Act neared passage in March, Charlie Quimby and his wife Susan Cushman figured out about how much was likely to land in their bank account.
Then the Grand Valley couple considered what they would do with money, since it didn’t seem like they could return or refuse it.
“We don’t need that money. We already give to charity. We live comfortably,” Quimby said.
As retirees, they couldn’t lose jobs to COVID-19 so financially, “we’re sitting here not really any worse off,” Quimby said.
Quimby and Cushman thought they likely weren’t alone. They also knew there were many other people who needed those stimulus funds and more.
That is how they came up with the idea for a campaign they have named West Slope CARES.
The goal of West Slope CARES is to encourage other retirees or anyone who can to donate stimulus funds that will be used to provide food, shelter and safety to those in need in western Colorado, Quimby said.
The campaign launches today and will be administered through the Western Colorado Community Foundation, which serves seven western Colorado counties, from Rio Blanco County in the north to Ouray County in the south.
Those who make a donation can select to have those funds go to charitable causes in Mesa County or to any of those seven Western Slope counties where the need is greatest, Quimby said.
Giving through the foundation, which also has administering donations to a Virtual Canned Food Drive and the #GJStrong money for the city of Grand Junction, is an efficient way to distribute funds, said Quimby, whose mother, Jane S. Quimby, was one foundation’s founders.
It is the foundation’s business to know where the needs are, and “they can just turn this money back out into the community as fast as possible,” he said.
In addition, it’s easier on charities to receive one larger donation than dealing with any number of smaller checks. “In times like this, anything that takes more administration, more manpower, is time away from service,” Quimby said.
However, the whole point is to give if you can.
“There are definitely people out there who are going to get this (stimulus) money and they need it, every penny of it,” Quimby said. “Some need the money, but some won’t.”
Information about West Slope CARES and a link to make a donation can be found beginning Wednesday on the Western Colorado Community Foundation’s website, wc-cf.org.