Following comments made to the Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday evening, Michael Anton has resigned from the Western Colorado Business Alliance, at its request.
“The comments made by Mike Anton at the City Council meeting on August 5th regarding RAW (Right and Wrong) and BLM (Black Lives Matter) are his and his alone,” Western Colorado Business Alliance President Lois Dunn said in a statement. “They do not reflect the views or position of the Western Colorado Business Alliance. Mr. Anton has been asked to resign and has officially done so.”
At the meeting Anton said he was a member of the Business Alliance and talked about a billboard they recently put up thanking four of the seven members of the council for their service. He praised the work of the council Wednesday evening, but took issue with one of its members.
“An individual member of the City Council seems to be driven to cause a lot of grief and heartache in the valley,” Anton said, adding later that “we’re willing to take back our City Council.”
Anton discussed local activists who have held marches, including Wednesday, and spoken at recent council meetings.
“This RAW. This BLM. They need to go away,” Anton said. “They’re not Grand Junction and you need to send them down the road because believe me there’s a lot more of me here in this valley than there is of you. I guarantee it and it will not be a pretty day if that comes forth.”
Anton told The Daily Sentinel that he was not interested in commenting on his resignation.