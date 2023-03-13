In a quarter-century of operation, the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF) has grown exponentially, but only recently did it secure a space to reflect that growth.

The foundation, which focuses on connecting nonprofit organizations and causes with interested donors, ended 2022 with $145 million in managed assets and saw its managed assets increase 30% from the previous year. However, until late February, the WCCF was still operating in cramped quarters it had rented on the fifth floor of the Alpine Bank building downtown, often having to bust through walls and add more space ad hoc as it hired more staff.

