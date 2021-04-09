The annual Steer Stroll on the Colorado Mesa University campus is a unique event that kicks off the Maverick Stampede Rodeo. The collegiate rodeo is today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The stroll was also a kickoff to a rare springtime Homecoming for CMU. A fireworks show will happen after the CMU baseball game at Suplizio Field tonight.
Western flair comes to Colorado Mesa
Tags
McKenzie Lange
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today