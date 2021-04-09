The annual Steer Stroll on the Colorado Mesa University campus is a unique event that kicks off the Maverick Stampede Rodeo. The collegiate rodeo is today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. The stroll was also a kickoff to a rare springtime Homecoming for CMU. A fireworks show will happen after the CMU baseball game at Suplizio Field tonight.