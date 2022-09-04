One of the main functions of the North Avenue project is to install medians that will reduce the number of spaces motorists are able to make left turns, which will in turn reduce the number of places motorists will be trying to make different kinds of turns at the same spot. Work remains to be finished west of 28 Road.
One of the main functions of the North Avenue project is to install medians that will reduce the number of spaces motorists are able to make left turns, which will in turn reduce the number of places motorists will be trying to make different kinds of turns at the same spot. Work remains to be finished west of 28 Road.
As the Colorado Department of Transportation’s summer construction season nears its end, crews have been able to accomplish a substantial amount of work heading into fall.
“Last year, we delivered about double what we normally do in terms of engineering projects. I’m curious to see how that turns out this year,” said Elise Thatcher, CDOT Northwest Region communications manager.
Fortunately, none of CDOT’s major projects in this area have experienced major delays because of labor or supply chain issues, Thatcher said.
One of CDOT’s main concerns right now in this area is the project on North Avenue from First Street east to the Interstate 70 Business Loop.
A substantial amount of the work on that project has been completed, Thatcher said, but there is still a way to go, especially west of 28 Road.
In Glenwood Canyon, crews are working to clear out “catchment basins” where debris from slides pools before it hits the roadway, especially in the Blue Gulch area of the canyon where a lot of debris has been removed.
Most of the work in Glenwood Canyon will be wrapped up this year, Thatcher said, but she anticipates CDOT having to do more work next year.
The $5.6 million project resurfacing U.S. Highway 6 from Clifton to just east of Palisade has been completed.
Last week, CDOT held a listening session with residents in Palisade to discuss the possibilities for U.S. Highway 6 through the town in the future. Work on the roundabout in Clifton is slated to start later this year, with utility work already happening.
The resurfacing project near Montrose is wrapping up and the resurfacing project on Colorado Highway 139 on either side of Douglas Pass is going well, Thatcher said.
Work on a stretch of U.S. Highway 50 in Little Blue Creek Canyon between Gunnison and Montrose is expected to be completed in July 2023.
The roadway is shut down for night work Monday through Thursday nights, and alternating traffic during the day has been causing delays of up to an hour, said Kathleen Wanatowicz, project communications manager.
“There’s definitely been a lot of summer travelers through the corridor,” she said.
Most of the critical blasting work has been completed, with some blasting to go, Wanatowicz said. Crews are still working on widening the roadway and building retaining walls.
The project will shut down over the winter and is scheduled to finish next July.
“When this is done we’re hoping to have a big party,” Wanatowicz said. “We’ve put a lot of work into this.”