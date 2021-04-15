A Western Slope ambulance service provider has become the first private company in Colorado to add a Rapid Extraction Module rescue team to its services.
EMS Unlimited, which provides ambulance and medical personnel to private events and to wildfire teams around the region, announced this week it would add a Rapid Extraction Module (REM) and four person crew. EMS Unlimited Paramedic and President Ebin Latrimurti said the team will have similar capabilities to public rescue teams.
“Everything that your Mesa County Search and Rescue can do, we’ll be able to do as a private entity,” Latrimurti said. “So if people get stranded on cliffs or they fall in a spot that’s inaccessible then the REM team will have litters and ropes and pulleys and all of the equipment necessary to extract that patient and get them transported safely.”
The new team will be able to expand access to emergency medical care and remote area rescue for wildland firefighters, Latrimurti said.
Last year Latrimurti’s team provided medical services to agencies fighting wildfires from Fort Collins to Oregon. He said in nearly every incident they were asked whether they had an REM team.
“After last year, recognizing that there is a shortage of these assets, these modulus, that’s what has prompted us to build it,” Latrimurti said. “Really we can’t combat the fires and keep our communities safe if we can’t keep the firefighters safe.”
EMS Unlimited began providing ambulance services to wildland firefighters in 2018. The new REM team will use a custom fabricated UTV, capable of transporting severely ill or injured patients inside the protection of an enclosed cab. With fire seasons lasting longer and fires growing in size, Latrimurti said he was proud his team would be able to handle the need for increased service.
“I feel really confident,” Latrimurti said. “We have put an insane amount of time and money into not just building the program and the hardware, but also developing our staff and conducting loads and loads of training and making sure we have a roster that is deep enough to meet as many needs as possible.”
In the end, the new service will be a benefit to both the firefighting teams and the local communities they are working to protect, Latrimurti said. He said he was proud that they were able to offer the REM service as a private company.