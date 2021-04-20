In 2012, Food Bank of the Rockies’ Western Slope branch relocated from Grand Junction to a larger, more spacious warehouse in Palisade that would serve as its base of operations.
At the time, the branch was distributing more than 3.5 million pounds of food annually through various drives and sponsors. It was doing terrific work in the community, but the sponsors knew there was a larger need out there, one that a new facility might help them address.
In 2020, a year plagued by the coronavirus and economic woes, the branch distributed nearly 10 million pounds of food. Three and a half months into 2021, it’s distributed nearly 14 million pounds, a 289% increase since the relocation. Count the move as a success.
“We’re doing a better job of reaching people who are needing food,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, the branch’s director since 2019. “We are able to offer more programs and do a better overall job. COVID has really pushed us to do even better.
“With the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, that’s been a large part of the increase in our distribution over the past year. Those are boxes of fresh produce, dairy and meat items. A lot of those are provided from Colorado providers and they put together assorted boxes. Because it’s all fresh, we want to get it out to our partners across the Western Slope as quickly as possible.”
Food Bank of the Rockies had a steady annual rise in clients before 2020. Its first year in Palisade, there was a slight increase but still short of 4 million pounds of food, but 2014’s totals skyrocketed to nearly 6 million.
By 2018, nearly 8 million pounds were being provided by the food bank. Its distribution eclipsed building capacity before the days of COVID-19.
That growth prepared those with the branch for the woes the region would face on a grander scale last year.
“I think our largest adjustment was going from client choice at our mobile food pantries to where we needed to re-box the food that we’re handing out,” Rodwick said. “We were going from where people walk through the pantry to where it’s a drive-thru. We quickly made that change, and because of it, we were able to handle the volume of people that were needing food.”
The food bank’s services aren’t limited to the Grand Valley. Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies serves 12 counties, from Steamboat Springs to Nucla and everywhere in-between.
Throughout the pandemic, the organization has bumped its delivery numbers in the western Rocky Mountains. Many towns have received increased visits from the branch’s volunteers.
“Another reason we’ve increased so much in the past year is that our highest-need area in Colorado is the Aspen-to-Parachute region,” Rodwick said.
“The economic driver of Aspen and the surrounding area is skiing and all the events. With that going away during the past year, it’s been a huge blow economically to that area. We went from three different monthly mobile pantries in that region to, currently, distributing food weekly at four different places from Aspen to Rifle. At the peak, we were serving up to 1,000 families each week.”
The food bank is more than its food distribution numbers, however, and some of its other capabilities are made possible by its Palisade facility.
“It’s a lot of volunteers that make (what we do) possible,” Rodwick said. “We’re building those food boxes that we’re handing out at each of those distributions. We’re putting those together at our Palisade facility.”