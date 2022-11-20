In 2011, the last time the state redrew legislative districts, Delta County voters were none too pleased.
That was because half of that GOP-dominated county was paired in an oddly shaped district with the heavily Democratic county of Summit, leaving many Delta County residents complaining that the two counties had little in common and had no business being joined together.
Much to their chagrin, and not unexpectedly, a Democrat has been representing that end of the county the entire time in what is currently known as House District 61.
Last year, however, the district was redrawn along with all others, putting that part of the county into a new district, HD58, which Rep. Marc Catlin, a Montrose Republican, easily won in Tuesday’s elections.
Still, the person who most recently represented HB61, Rep. Julie McCluskie, still is in a position to help represent both districts, along with all others on the Western Slope, despite being a Democrat from Dillon.
That’s because McCluskie was recently chosen by her caucus to be the newest speaker of the Colorado House, making her the first woman from the Western Slope to serve in that role.
“I feel, not pressure, but the weight of being able to represent the Western Slope and rural communities, rural resort communities, in a way that we haven’t seen in a long time,” she said.
“Representation matters, and having a woman from the Western Slope in this role does immediately elevate the place that I am from,” McCluskie added. “But I would say, it’s ultimately how I use my voice where I help shape and guide the priorities of the body in the work that is ahead of us.”
The last time a Western Sloper served as speaker was in 1999-2000, when Russell George, a Republican from Rifle, held that job.
George, who has long since retired from politics, said being speaker is a big deal, but the position itself isn’t meant to be used to benefit any specific part of the state, but everyone regardless of political affiliation.
“When you read the rules and study history, the speaker is speaker for everybody,” George said.
“The Western Slope, or the eastern slope, should not expect any political advantage,” he added. “What you can expect, and should expect, and I think every speaker tries to do this, is that you keep it balanced so that the process is good to give every region a chance to accomplish their local goals.”
Rep. Matt Soper, a Republican who represents the other half of Delta County, along with most of Mesa County outside of Grand Junction, looks at it a little differently. He said having her in that role will benefit the Western Slope, if only to remind the Denver-centric Colorado Legislature that this part of the state exists.
And that, he said, is no small thing.
“She and I have shared Delta County over the last four years, and even held rare joint bipartisan town halls,” said Soper, who easily won reelection to his third term in the House. “She will ensure the West Slope is part of every conversation, and has a track record of listening and being very considerate to the needs of all sides.”
Mesa County’s newly elected state senator, Rep. Janice Rich, agreed, but expanded on that thought.
It isn’t just a boon for the Western Slope, but for all of rural Colorado, the Grand Junction Republican said.
“I think that’s a pretty good statement from Matt, but maybe we shouldn’t just talk about the Western Slope, but rural Colorado is also the eastern plains, it is also southern Colorado, and there’s quite a bit of rural Colorado to the north,” said Rich, who has co-sponsored several bills with McCluskie over the past four years, since both first entered the House.
“With her as the speaker of the House, I agree with him because we recognize that oftentimes what’s important to rural Colorado is left out, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican,” Rich added. “I know it’s going to be a fine line for her to walk, but because she is from rural Colorado, I can only hope that what’s important to not only the Front Range or the I-25 corridor will now be important to rural Colorado as well.”
McCluskie isn’t only going to be the first woman from this side of the Continental Divide to serve in such a prominent position, but she also will preside during another historic milestone, at a time when, for the first time, women outnumber men in the 100-member Legislature.
As things stand now, 51 of them will be women, 12 in the Colorado Senate and 39 in the House.
Women also will outnumber men as part of the Western Slope’s delegation to Denver, with McCluskie and the addition of two new representatives, Meghan Lukens of Steamboat Springs, representing HD26, and Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs in HD57. Both are Democrats.
As Rich says, “Women rule!”
McCluskie said her fortune in becoming speaker also comes at a good time for the Western Slope.
This year’s session, she said, it expected to be highlighted with water and drought issues, and having a Western Sloper in that position will allow her to ensure this side of the state, where 80% of the water is, won’t be railroaded by the other side of the state, where 80% of the state’s population is, and the political clout that goes along with that.
As everyone in the Legislature knows, water isn’t a political issue, but a regional one. Still, having more Democrats representing the Western Slope will be helpful in getting Front Range Democrats to listen, especially given that Democrats ended up increasing their majorities in both chambers, 46-19 in the House and 23-12 in the Senate, the new speaker said.
“It is a priority beyond just the General Assembly, it is a priority for the entire West if not the country,” McCluskie said. “So, I really do believe that where I am gives an opportunity to elevate water because the headwaters for the Colorado River are in my district. There could not be a better nexus for me. Whatever it is that Colorado can do, and be apart of the next steps, I hope that is part of what I can bring to the work of our legislative priorities.”