Friday night lights returns to the Grand Valley on Oct. 9
District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain released the dates and times for Grand Junction, Fruita Monument, Central and Palisade’s fall football season on Wednesday. The six-game slate from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13 will feature no bye weeks.
Night games at Stocker Stadium will kick off at 6 p.m. and Saturday games will begin at 11 a.m. Grand Junction gets the season underway with a nonconference game against Standley Lake on Oct. 9. The Tigers will also play in the final regular-season prep game of the season against Fruita Monument on Friday, Nov. 13.
District 51’s 2020 travel limitations, which prohibit teams from staying overnight outside the region, means that road games to the Front Range will mean long bus rides for teams.
Cain hopes to remedy those long trips with earlier kickoff times for road games. The limited schedule also prevents these trips from being common.
“We (travel to Denver and back for competition) all the time,” Cain said. “We’re going to look at playing all of our (road) games in the afternoon or evening. Our Denver trips are reduced greatly. Central has one Front Range trip. Fruita has two. Junction’s got one. Palisade’s got two.”
Travel restrictions are not the only limitation that will make this high school season a strange one. Per Mesa County Public Health guidelines, Stocker Stadium will be allowed to host 600 people for games, including players, officials and coaches. Cain said a standard game between two Western Slope schools will have 358 spectators in the stands.
No matter the circumstances all that matters to players and coaches is the return to the gridiron is imminent. That adrenaline will kick into high gear today, the first day teams can begin having official practices with helmets.
After three practices with helmets and two with full pads, full contact practices will begin.
“It’s always tough (starting a season), but it’s a little tougher this year just because you haven’t had that intense lead-up time you usually have all summer and different things like that,” Palisade head coach Joe Ramunno said. “It’s great to be playing, so we’re thankful for that and we’re going to get our nose to the grindstone and get to work.”
Palisade’s conference, the Class 3A Western Slope Conference, saw some shake-ups from the Colorado High School Activities Association’s realignment. New teams are Conifer, which made it to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs last season, and Green Mountain, which beat Palisade 28-14 last season before making it to the semifinals.
Palisade will still play three teams from the previous 3A WSC: Battle Mountain, Summit and Eagle Valley.
Both of those teams dropped out of the playoffs against Palmer Ridge, which earned its third consecutive state championship in the classification. The Bears are following up their three-peat with a step up to 4A. This season, they’ll take on the Tigers, Wildcats, Warriors and Indians in the 4A WSC.
“I hope that we just compete and enjoy the opportunity to compete against one another,” Central head coach Brandon Milholland said. “We’ve played these teams in the past, just in our non-league (games), and now they’re part of our league. It’s kind of neat to take it back almost to the way it was 20 years ago or whatever. That’s kind of a cool thing. But we’re just thankful for the opportunity to play, regardless of who we’re playing, and hopefully, we can get out there and compete.”
Schools will be allowed to field junior varsity and C teams this year, meaning teams should be able to avoid any complications from CHSAA’s roster limitations of 50 players per roster.
“In a school our size, we don’t really have a major issue,” Milholland said. “I’m going to have maybe 80 kids out for football for the entire program. It’s not like we have 150 kids out where you have to really decide who those 50 on the sideline will be. It’s pretty definitive as to who our varsity players are at this point in time and who our JV kids are and our C team kids.”
Because of the six-game regular season schedule, Palisade and Central will not meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2009.
“It’ll be strange (not playing Central),” Ramunno said. “We’ve played for a number of years. It’s what it is. You’ve got six games and a seventh play-out or playoff game. I’m just excited that they have the opportunity to do that now.”
Ramunno is concerned that sloppiness and injuries could plague prep teams around the state. Teams have the same amount of time between the start of practice and the first game as they normally do, but without summer workouts and steady routines this year amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, certain issues inherent to the sport could be exacerbated.
“It’s about repetition,” he said. “Even at the NFL level, it’s been different. NCAA’s been different, too. There’s been a lot of sloppy play. With us, I feel like we’re going to try to always do what we’re good at. We’ll try to master that craft first. Obviously, new people are going to do what they do. People have been doing seven-on-sevens and things like that they’ve been able to spend time doing. You just have to try to do what you do well.”
No matter how mistake-prone the football, how strange the schedule, how tight the traveling or how inexperienced the squads, Ramunno and Milholland are among the many coaches across Colorado who are ecstatic they’re even at this point.
“After that delayed start, just not knowing what’s going on with the world right now with the coronavirus ... Here we go,” Milholland said. “We’re gonna roll.”