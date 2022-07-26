For years, Laura Stuto heard the buzz on the greens about the Western Slope Triple Play women’s golf tournament.
“Oh, have you been out to Grand Junction?” other players would ask.
“I’ve been hearing about this tournament for a long time … but there’s this crazy waitlist,” said Stuto, who lives in the Denver area and plays about 25 golf tournaments a year.
Finally, in 2020 when some ladies canceled because of the pandemic, Stuto got into the Triple Play. “And it was a blast,” she said.
The 54-hole tournament takes players to Redlands Mesa Golf Course, Tiara Rado Golf Course and Bookcliff Country Club, and players tee off this weekend, playing Friday through Sunday.
This is the tournament’s 15th year, and when registration opened in February, it filled in one day, with more than 30 players on a waitlist, said Vicki Riley, a member of Triple Play’s organizing committee.
She and others on the committee were shocked at how fast the tournament filled, even though it took just three days for it to fill last year.
With 132 player spots, and more than 70 women on the waitlist this year, “they are fighting for their spots,” Riley said. “They’ll call all the time and ask, ‘Am I off the waitlist?’… They really want to play this tournament.”
Admittedly, “we have a very good payout,” she said. Those who play well, are “well rewarded.”
But the biggest beneficiary of the tournament is Latimer House, a Hilltop program that comes to the aid of individuals and families in western Colorado who are facing domestic violence, including intimate partner violence and sexual assault.
The golf tournament raised $52,000 for Latimer House in 2021, and Riley expects it will raise that much again this year.
Latimer House has been a part of the tournament since it began. Domestic violence and assault is a “very difficult problem,” Riley said. “It pulls at your heart strings.”
When she and other organizers initially looked at causes and nonprofits to support through Triple Play, “we decided Latimer House is what we wanted to do,” Riley said. Hilltop is a “magnificent organization.”
Since women come from all over — California to the Four Corners area to the Front Range — for the tournament, most are here to golf and socialize and may not care about Latimer House. But as the tournament plays out and they learn about Latimer House, “it just grows on them,” Riley said.
During a lunch during the tournament, Paige Cadman, Hilltop’s special event coordinator, or another representative from the nonprofit will give a presentation to the players about Latimer House, its work and what the money is actually going toward.
Funds from Triple Play and similar events “are so important to our program,” Cadman said.
Latimer House receives grant money; however, it is tied to strict uses, she said.
“When people raise money for us like this, we’re able to do things like pay a bill for someone,” Cadman said.
The money raised through Triple Play could be used to buy a backpack and school supplies for a child, gas, grocery gift cards or clothes for clients who had to leave everything behind and start over, she said.
“It allows us the freedom to go above and beyond to help the families and women and men that need this,” Cadman said.
Along with raising funds, the tournament has led to business connections and awareness in the Grand Valley for Latimer House and even to calls either by or on the behalf of people who have needed Latimer House’s help, she said.
And some years, Cadman is approached by players in the tournament who themselves are survivors of domestic abuse or intimate partner violence.
Latimer House was an added reason Stuto was eager to be a part of Triple Play.
“I saw what it benefited and I did a little research on that, and I thought, ‘what an amazing program to have,’ ” she said.
She decided to become a major sponsor for the tournament the first year she played it and has continued as a major sponsor since then.
At some tournaments, you never really know what the charity is, she said. At Triple Play, “they do a really nice job explaining it.”
Overall, the tournament is “a well-run machine. … They blow it out of the water,” Stuto said. “I play in a lot of tournaments, and I would say this is the best.”
“You’re competing, but it’s more about seeing friends and playing these beautiful golf courses,” she said.
Just recently, she and some other ladies were talking about the Triple Play, eager to check into the houses where they plan to stay, make dinner reservations and get to happy hour.
“It’s your girls weekend,” she said.
Players stay in the Grand Valley three to five nights, and when they’re not golfing, they’re touring area wineries or checking out the produce in season, Riley said. “They spend a lot of money. So it’s good for the community,” she said.
Riley often hears comments from golfers about how they used to drive by Grand Junction on Interstate 70, and “we had no idea that this community is as special as it is.”
“It’s like, here we are in piddly diddly Grand Junction and we have one of the best tournaments out there,” Riley said. “It’s just a wonderful success for the valley is what it is.”