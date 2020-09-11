Suicide is a national public health problem that affects all Americans but, for veterans, it has been identified as one of the highest clinical priorities veterans support workers are seeking to address.
According to 2017 data from Veterans Affairs, the rate of suicide was 2.2 times higher among female veterans compared with non-veteran adult women and 1.3 times higher among male veterans compared with non-veteran adults. The highest rate of suicide was for veterans age 18-34.
The Department of Veterans Affairs estimated in its national suicide prevention strategy that veteran suicides represent approximately 22% of all suicides in the U.S. Veterans make up less than 10% of the overall population.
“One veteran suicide loss is one too many,” Grand Junction VA Suicide Prevention Coordinator Rainy Reaman said. “The VA has taken aggressive measures toward suicide prevention and one of those is to have a dedicated suicide prevention program.”
Located at every VA medical center in the nation, VA suicide prevention coordinators and their teams connect, monitor and work with veterans and their families every day. One of Reaman’s main goals within the program is public health education and to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
On Thursday, a suicide prevention training was held at the Western Region One Source to provide an opportunity for veterans, their families and anyone else interested to learn about what steps can be taken to help those in need.
Reaman said Thursday, National Suicide Prevention Day, should serve as a call to action for the entire community
“Call or text a veteran or contact me at the VA,” she said. “It doesn’t take a degree in psychology or special training to be there for veterans in our lives.”
She made the comparison that it doesn’t take a medical degree to perform CPR and likewise anyone can help a veteran in need with little training. Listen and recognize warning signs, ask questions and encourage them to seek treatment. Validating the person’s experience is also key as it’s advised not to judge or try to convince the veteran that things are not as bad as they seem.
“Our biggest emphasis is to know the warning signs for veterans and to get them help. Learn to recognize hopelessness. Notice when somebody is experiencing moodiness,” Reaman added.
Reaman said the Veterans Crisis Line is the number one resource for veterans in need of help.
Veterans in emotional crisis, their family members and friends can call the line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 and a trained VA responder will help work through the crisis.
During these conversations, the VA responders will be listening for signs that the veteran is in danger.
These signs include talking about feelings of hopelessness or having no reason to live, talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, talking about being a burden, rage and distress.
One message Reaman had at Thursday’s suicide prevention training is that family members and concerned friends shouldn’t be afraid to ask veterans about suicide.
“It’s OK to talk to veterans about suicide,” she said. “You’re not going to make them want to commit suicide.”
Asking the question is one of the key steps to addressing the crisis. It is important to ask direct questions, including the most important one of all: whether or not that person has had thoughts of suicide, according to the Veteran Crisis Line.
Since its launch in 2007, the Veterans Crisis Line has answered more than 814,000 calls and made more than 28,000 lifesaving rescues. Additionally, more than 94,000 people have been assisted through the online chat.
“If any veteran calls the line within our catchment area, they get routed to my office for follow-up,” Reaman said. “The line is there for immediate crisis to keep the veterans safe but they are also offered follow-up for going support and services.”
From there she can coordinate care for common issues among veterans, including PTSD, depression, readjustment challenges and sleeping problems.
Risk factors for suicide include a prior suicide attempt, mental health conditions, stress life events such as divorce, job loss, or the death of a loved one and the availability of lethal means.
According to the 2017 data, 69% of all veteran suicide deaths resulted from a firearm injury. Gun locks were among items handed out at Thursday’s suicide prevention training.