They didn’t come in huddled masses.
They all came as individuals for various reasons. Some arrived poor, some maybe not so much.
They all yearned to embrace freedom, grasp opportunity and find a new life in America.
These 10 men and women came from Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Senegal, Honduras, Russia, Canada and Vietnam.
Some came for a better life, others for a chance at the American dream. Still others came to America for love. But they all came with the dream of being an American and what all that implies.
“I want to thank you guys for letting me be part of this country,” a beaming Jose Serna Soto of Colombia said to the crowd that came to watch the recent ceremony at the Robinson Theatre on the Colorado Mesa University campus.
“I am very proud to be part of this country,” he added. “I like to see people happy. I am happy. This U.S.A. is my family now. I am very, very happy.”
His words during the naturalization ceremony, like every one of the 10, were greeted with robust applause.
This naturalization ceremony for these 10 new American citizens was the first indoor ceremony on the Western Slope since February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold.
One by one these men and women spoke of their mission, their determination and the journey they endured to become U.S. citizens.
Some shed tears as they spoke about their gratitude and pride of becoming Americans. Some nervously clutched tiny U.S. flags as they waited to take the oath that would make them legal U.S. citizens.
Stella Maris Sanchez talked about her two brothers who were Marines, one of whom was killed in 2005.
“I’m really proud of them,” she said. “They are the reason I wanted to become an American. Mostly, I am proud of my mom because she had to work so hard for us to be here.”
The Lima, Peru, native then took a moment to collect herself.
“I’m really proud to be a U.S. citizen,” Sanchez added. “I’m proud of this country. I always thought I was a citizen, but today I made it.”
Sanchez is from Gypsum, one of nine Western Slope communities represented at the ceremony.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gordon B. Gallagher presided over the ceremony with a number of speakers taking part, including representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, as well as U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s office.
With family, friends and well wishers giving them cheers and applause, some spoke not of hardship that brought them to America, but instead, of love.
“I know we all have reasons why we came to this country. My reason was love,” Olga Stepanova said with a huge smile.
Stepanova moved to Durango with her husband from Siberia. She joked that when her then-finance visited her a couple of years ago in January, the temperature was minus 40 degrees.
The two met when she was visiting Apsen, and her future husband was then living there.
As a woman who married a U.S. citizen, Stepanova had her green card, but she felt like she was missing out on one of the most important aspects of being an American.
“I just want to be able to vote, that’s the main reason,” she said.
Looking dapper in a neatly pressed beige suit, Peruvian Juan Carlos Rojas Alcala said he wanted to continue to make a difference in his community now that he’s a citizen.
“I am grateful and blessed, blessed to be here today, and blessed to be part of this fantastic country. I look forward to being more active in my community,” he said to the crowd.
Another native of Peru, Liz Tabraj also spoke of community.
“I came to here looking for a different life, trying to find myself, find my own journey,” she said. “I want to make a change within my community, and I’ve been very involved since the beginning. And now that I’m an American citizen, I know my impact will be higher.
“And I’m really excited to be able to vote now.”
As Gallagher handed each one of the newly minted citizens a signed document of their citizenship, they posed for photos and waved to the crowd, many of them also waving the tiny U.S. flags.
Gallagher talked about some of the rights and responsibilities of being U.S. citizens “when we join the great contract that is the United States.”
He encouraged them to be part of their communities, to volunteer, to give back.
“I would say that it is by giving back to our fellow citizens and country that each of us pays part of the price, part of the down payment, the next generation and generations after who will be able to enjoy the same responsibilities and freedoms that we do today,” the magistrate said.
Gallagher ended his closing remarks with a quote from Abraham Lincoln’s famous speech from the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 19, 1863:
“We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
He then addressed the new U.S. citizens directly.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I want you to remember that today you became part ‘of the people’ with the continued duty, joy and responsibility to ensure that the American dream lives on,” Gallagher said. “Thank you, congratulations again, and God bless America.”
And with those words, the oath and that signed document, these 10 individuals completed their journey to become official U.S. citizens.