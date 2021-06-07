As the temperature continues to soar in the Grand Valley, few places in the area are bigger hot spots for people than the River Park at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction.
Saturday might have been the park’s busiest day yet, with a constant stream of kayakers and paddle boarders coming from and going to the Colorado River. Some had just floated down from Palisade. Others planned to float to Fruita.
Grand Valley resident Melissa Davis and her husband took kayaks from Palisade to Las Colonias, for instance. It was their first time on the river this year.
Davis was vigilant about rocks and whitecaps. She was tipped out of her boat at one point, but she was experienced enough for the incident to be little more than a short-lived surprise splash.
“It was wonderful to be back,” Davis said. “It was so beautiful. The water is perfect right now. The temperature is just cool enough and the flow, there’s periods of calm where it’s just pushing you along, but then there’s periods of rapids and waterfalls. It’s amazing.”
Those periods of rapids, as well as the brisk pace of the Colorado River, are the byproduct of runoff season. Much of the Rocky Mountains’ snow that has accumulated over the winter and spring has melted. That runoff makes its way into rivers, leading to high and fast-running water.
These conditions are one of the primary reasons that Ryan Griffin dedicates his time to instructing others, especially kayaking and paddle boarding novices, on how to handle the spring flows.
Griffin is the owner and instructor at River Rescue Dynamics. He led a class by the river Saturday.
“We did a class yesterday and today where we are teaching new and experienced boaters about safety on the river,” Griffin said. “We’re trying to teach new people who are learning how to boat how to be safe on the water, and teaching people who have been boating for a little while some more advanced techniques in flipping boats, mechanical advantages, unpinning their boats and stuff like that.”
Many of Griffin’s pupils are those with little to no experience on the water who want to push themselves toward more outdoor adventures such as kayaking, rafting or paddle boarding the Colorado River.
Griffin believes that educating those people on the risks of the river is even more important than being proficient with a paddle.
“The big thing is that most people don’t know what they don’t know,” Griffin said. “They get on the water just looking to have a good time – completely innocent – but they don’t understand how powerful the river can be, whether it’s during runoff or not. Being able to understand what the water is doing and what the dangers of the river are is huge because you can look ahead, look downstream and say, ‘Oh, that’s dangerous. I don’t want to go toward that.’ If you don’t know what to look for and don’t know what’s truly dangerous about the river, then you get yourself into trouble pretty quickly.”
LIFE JACKETS
Unfortunately, some don’t do the proper homework or think about potential dangers when deciding to ride the river.
Some go so far as to not worry about wearing a life jacket because they have the ability to swim, not considering the current’s pull and the freezing nature of the rapids.
“Unfortunately, everybody thinks they’re Michael Phelps, and a lot of people don’t wear PFDs (personal flotation devices) and stuff like that,” Griffin said. “This time of year, the water’s really cold. The temperature of the water, the warmest it ever gets is about mid-70s, and that’s usually in late August.
“This time of year, it’s real cold, and you’d be surprised how well you can’t swim when you’re in that cold water. Understanding how powerful the river is and how cold it is a really, really big deal, especially during runoff.”
Fortunately, most newcomers or less experienced boaters take precautions, especially during runoff season.
Take Ashlie Samson, for instance. The District 51 teacher, donning a life jacket she rented from Grand Junction Stand Up Paddle, a floating supplies depot at Las Colonias, took to the river in an inflatable duck raft and floated with her paddle boarding friends.
“I have a boat that I get to blow up on my own, and it should be pretty humorous, because I haven’t really done this yet,” Samson said before her adventure, holding back laughter.
“I’m a little bit nervous because I don’t know (how these waters will flow). I like it when it’s a little bit lower and not as fast, personally, but I think the trip will go pretty quickly, which I don’t mind. I don’t really want to be on the river all day because it’s so hot.”
Then there’s moderately experienced boaters, such as Alex Folsom, who kayaked with a group from Palisade.
The group began their trip at Corn Lake before hitting the Colorado River, which provided a stark and immediate contrast in floating experiences.
“(The river is) swift, but it’s not too bad,” Folsom said. “On a lake, it’s just smoother. On the river, you’ve got to deal with the rapids and the currents. You need life vests and to watch out for branches.”