Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein outlined the next steps in the legal process for Tina Peters and Belinda Knisley now that the pair have been indicted by a grand jury, and arrest warrant were issued. A $500,000 cash bond was imposed on both Peters and Knisley.
Knisley turned herself in Wednesday afternoon, and is scheduled to make a bond appearance today. Peters turned herself in later Wednesday.
During the bond hearing, the judge, in this case Judge Matthew Barrett, will consider what kind of bond to issue, either a cash bond, cash or surety bond or personal recognizance bond, and set conditions such as no-contact orders or ordering pre-trial supervision.
Once the final bond has been set, the case will be set over for a fair amount of time for discovery, in order for the defense’s attorneys to investigate and get caught up on the case.
“A case like this will likely have pretty voluminous discovery,” Rubinstein said.
Because in this case the indictments were ordered by a grand jury, there will not be a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause, Rubinstein said. Instead, Barrett can review the grand jury materials and make a determination.
After that, the case will come to either a plea hearing or trial, Rubinstein said. He said this process could take up to a year or year and a half.
Rubinstein said he will try to push this case to trial as quickly as possible, but how long the discovery process takes will drive the timeline.
Rubinstein said he’s not sure how the November 2022 election might affect things. Peters is running for secretary of state, but a felony conviction would prevent her from holding office.