The violent events that culminated in Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol at the behest of President Donald Trump is exactly what former state Rep. Dan Thurlow feared would happen.
Thurlow, a Republican who represented Grand Junction in the Colorado House from 2015 to 2019, has spent the past several years since leaving office trying to save his political party from a growing division between far-right Trump supporters and what people on that side of the party called him and other GOP moderates, a RINO (Republican in name only).
Well, they can’t call him that anymore.
Frustrated over what he couldn’t accomplish within the party forced him to make a tough choice, to leave it.
“It was my New Year’s resolution to change to unaffiliated after being registered as a Republican my whole life,” said the 73-year-old, who once served as chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party. “It was hard to do. I was involved forever.”
Regardless, Thurlow isn’t alone in his dismay that the division in the Republican Party either here in Colorado or nationwide grew even wider during the Trump presidency, and even more so in the past couple of days.
Former Colorado House Speaker Russell George, a Republican who served from 1993 until 2000, also has his doubts about the direction his party has taken in recent years and doesn’t like what he’s seen.
While George remains a member of the party, he was moved to endorse and vote for Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in last November’s election over fellow Rifle resident Lauren Boebert, who went on to win a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
He said he did so, in part, because he, too, doesn’t like the direction his party has gone, and that has caused him to be less active in party affairs.
“Part of it is my place, my role, my age and my disagreement with so many of the principles that are leading in advocacy in the Republican Party,” George said. “The ones who seem to be speaking for the party more often than not, I don’t share their views on issues.”
While he wouldn’t say if he voted for the president, he said he’s never been a proponent of Trump.
“Even before he was elected president, I have not seen anything positive,” George said. “So those in the Republican Party who have enabled him to lead in the way he has would continue to cause me to not want to be active as a Republican."
Boebert continues to prove his point. Despite Trump’s acknowledgement that a new administration will take over later this month, the newly elected lawmaker continues to repeat unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from the president, despite election officials from both parties in numerous states and former U.S. Attorney General William Barr saying there is no evidence of any fraud that would have turned the race that went in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
That in the face of numerous failed lawsuits filed in several states by Republicans, including two that went before the conservative U.S. Supreme Court with its three Trump appointees, that produced no evidence of voter fraud by Trump attorneys, many of whom, including Rudy Giuliani, who told judges that they weren’t alleging actual fraud.
Boebert, who briefly changed her Twitter profile picture Friday to the one used by Trump after he was banned from that platform, also claims that conservatives had nothing to do with Wednesday’s violence, a notion that’s gaining traction among many Trump supporters.
“Nothing that has happened in the past few days changes the fact that election laws were, in fact, broken,” she said in a video tweeted Friday. "The violence we saw the other day is just as despicable as the violence we’ve seen all summer long. These were not conservatives. Conservatives do not tear their country down. We build our country up. This is political hypocrisy.”
The congresswoman goes on to say that the Capitol Police didn’t have the support needed to repel rioters, but failed to say that some of them were posing for pictures with rioters. One officer died of injuries inflicted by rioters, and Capitol Police Chief Steven Sound resigned his post, in part, because he rejected an offer from the Pentagon to have the National Guard on hand during the event along with a Justice Department offer to provide FBI agents.
Boebert also called for unity in the nation, but chastised those who are calling for Trump to be removed from office before his term ends on Jan. 20.
“At a time where we want our country to unify, talk of using the 25th Amendment or entering into expedited impeachment proceeding are the last thing we need,” Boebert tweeted on Friday. "Either Democrats are going to be honest about calls for unity or they will continue with this rhetoric. Can’t do both.”
Boebert isn’t alone in saying that Trump supporters weren’t behind the actual violence. Grand Junction resident Doug Thompson, a former campaign manager for the Republican incumbent that Boebert unseated, former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, said it’s clear “radical Democrats” had infiltrated the ranks of the Trump supporters and led the violence.
"The news that I see right now coming out is the majority were people who are known to cause problems that don’t belong to the Republican Party at all,” he said in front of Boebert’s Grand Junction office Friday to counter protesters who are demanding that Boebert resign. “It was all put together. They infiltrated. They put out a statement that they were going to do it. The problem is, we fell for it. We followed them in there.”
Thompson was on hand to counter protesters who gathered outside of Boebert’s Grand Junction office — they held similar protests outside her offices in Durango and Pueblo — who are calling on Boebert to resign, saying she played a role in inciting Wednesday's violence when she challenged Electoral College results and tweeted that morning that "Today is 1776," a reference to the start of the American Revolution when people took arms against the British.
“Lauren Boebert has shown that she will gladly rip apart America in order to boost her own fame,” said George Autobee, a retired Marine combat veteran who now is co-chair of Rural Colorado United, a Pueblo group that formed to oppose Boebert’s bid for office.
“She has betrayed our country, her oath of office and her constituents,” Autobee added. “She is unfit to serve in the United States Congress, and we urge her colleagues to join together in expelling her from the very government she urged to be overtaken."
Regardless of unproven claims that the D.C. rioters were led by Democrats, many prominent Trump officials who were staunchly loyal to the president, including two Cabinet members, resigned on Thursday, most citing Trump’s incitement of protestors to march on the Capitol to tell Democrats and “weak” Republicans to “give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country,” the president said at the end of his “Save America Rally” on Wednesday, moments before the insurrection began.
Those denials that conservatives could do anything unAmerican, the rampant conspiracy theories over a so-called deep state working against the president and now denials that Trump supporters actually stormed the Capitol points to the very thing that's wrong with the Republican Party right now, Thurlow said.
“You can either assume that Trump is crazy or else he’s a con man,” Thurlow said. “I think he’s working the con to the very end, and collecting money while he does it. What distresses me when I look at the national polls, 75% of the party believes the con that the election was stolen. I don’t. With all of the checks and balances we have, there would have been some evidence. There wasn’t.”
Thurlow said that part of the problem is with the technology of the day. There is no real check on what anyone says on social media, for example, leading rank-in-file Republican voters to not know if their leaders are actually telling them the truth, he said.
Thurlow said he remains hopeful for the GOP, especially now that Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, was chosen as the minority leader in the Colorado House when the Legislature convenes next week. That happened after enough House Republicans who believe more as Thurlow does that former Minority Leader Patrick Neville, a Castle Rock Republican and Trump supporter, was taking the party in the wrong direction.
Thurlow said his point isn't to see Democrats win future elections, just the opposite. His fear is that if the GOP continues to put up far right candidates, Democrats will win more state and federal offices.
Still, others within the party say there is an avenue for healing, but it’s going to take a concerted effort by people on both sides.
Mesa County Commissioner-elect Janet Rowland, who supported Boebert's campaign long before the June primary, said it isn’t always about politics.
“There’s not a Republican way to pave a road or Democratic way to run a landfill,” Rowland said. “If we want to improve our situation, we need to stop the name calling and treat each other with kindness and respect.
“When I talk to people one-on-one, even most of my Democratic friends don’t agree with a lot of what is going on in D.C.,” she added. “They, too, are sick of arrogant, dishonest and hypocritical politicians in D.C. who are power hungry and far too anxious to take away our personal freedoms. And let’s be honest, those types are on both sides of the aisle."
--Staff writer Dennis Webb contributed to this report.