Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announces during a news conference a statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Centennial, Colo. The order goes into effect Thursday, March 26, and is in place through Thursday, April 11. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)