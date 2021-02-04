After a year of work and input from the community, Visit Grand Junction and consulting firm Destination Think unveiled a destination brand strategy for the city at the City Council’s Monday work session.
The results of the branding process included the development of a font for the city to use to represent its brand, a specially selected color palette and a tagline for Grand Junction — Where Life Leads.
Steve Hanzic, Destination Think creative director, explained to the city council how they took the hundreds of pages of feedback from the community and condensed it down into the three-word phrase.
“What we love about this statement is it is a really lovely tribute to our individuality,” Hanzic said. “It’s something that’s true in the community. We lean forward. We follow our life and we do things the way we feel is best for our entire community.”
Visit Grand Junction Director Elizabeth Fogarty and the consultants emphasized the level of engagement they had from the community. They held a number of public outreach events, met with local stakeholders and conducted a survey of the community.
“It wasn’t just asking them what makes this wonderful place we’re blessed to live in so special, we asked them how would you like this community to be represented as a destination brand,” Fogarty said. “Their words and their phrases and their feelings, quite frankly, have been woven into this brand DNA.”
Frank Cuypers, Destination Think senior strategic consultant, said through that public outreach they identified four main themes of how the community sees itself and would like the outside world to see it — nature, outdoor recreation, a new vibe and traditional values.
Cuypers said nature and the outdoors are important for the branding, but that the culture of the area needs to be communicated as well.
He said when residents talked about the city things like the university, food and wine scene, and art and music would often come up. Residents also spoke of the area’s values in working together and helping one another, he said.
The brand message can be customized for different messages, Haznic said. They created special badges to call out features of the area like its outdoor recreation options or entertainment. The color palette was chosen to reflect the area as well with oranges and yellows reflecting the desert environment.
The city council received the presentation positively with several members noting the amount of work that went into the branding process. Council member Anna Stout said the results show the incorporation of local input.
“I definitely saw in the visual imagery the elements of the discussion from the workshop group that I was a part of,” Stout said. “So I feel very confident that this really is incorporating the feedback that was given.”
Council member Rick Taggart said it was evident that the consultants understood and captured the DNA of the area well. Council member Phyllis Norris agreed.
“I’ve lived here all my life and I feel like, wow this is us,” Norris said. “It really hit home on the desert feel, and that’s the colors, but also just the real thing that’s here. I love what they did.”
City Manager Greg Caton said there would still be tweaking necessary, but that they will move forward with the brand strategy. Next steps include sharing the Grand Junction Brand DNA and strategy with the community.