As Colorado Department of Corrections’ prison measures aim to keep inmates healthy and safe, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office will be taking its own precautions to ensure the health and safety of everyone at the county jail.
“The Mesa County Detention Facility has begun to modify operations as a precaution due to COVID-19,” the news release said. “Our priority remains focused on the health and safety of staff, inmates and volunteers while they are in our care.”
All non-essential volunteer programs have been suspended. The detention facility is also limiting access to the facility just to staff and essential personnel at this time, the release said.
To stay in contact with current inmates, the Sheriff’s Office says mail, phone, email and video visitation are all still available. Off-site video visitation is encouraged at this time more than on-site.
For new inmates entering the jail, coronavirus screening will begin from the moment they step into the building.
“Before entering the (detention facility) all inmates are screened by on-site medical staff as part of the booking process,” MCSO reports.
Anyone with symptoms or who is believed to have been exposed will be isolated from the general population until they can be evaluated further by medical staff, per Mesa County Public Health procedure.
For current inmates, the facility is cleaned regularly to help with prevention and all inmates have access to cleaning supplies based on want and need.
“Inmates do have access to soap and water for handwashing,” MCSO reports. “Inmates and staff members also have access to cleaning products to disinfect common areas as needed for inmates who need or want to clean their personal living spaces.”