What new national monuments are likely under Biden?

  • Updated
National monuments were a major political issue during Barack Obama’s presidency, given that he established more than any president before or after — 23, to be exact. When Donald Trump became president, however, he reduced the boundaries of Grand Staircase-Escalante by almost half, removing around 1 million acres, and shrank Bears Ears National Monument to just 15% of its original size, or 228,000 acres. Trump also weakened protections on a monument on the East Coast, though he did establish a new one in Kentucky, Camp Nelson National Monument.

FILE - Sunset Arch at Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument is quite a ways from Grand Junction, but is worth the more than four-hour trip. "It is a masterpiece of geological and biological diversity," Geologist Clarence Dutton described what he termed a grand stairway of sequential cliffs and terraces in his Report of the Geology of the High Plateaus of Utah (1880).

So far, President Joe Biden has restored the three national monuments Trump reduced but has yet to establish any new monuments using the presidential powers in the 1906 Antiquities Act. That law is currently being challenged by the state of Utah, which filed suit in August against the Biden administration’s move to restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. While the suit focuses on those two national monuments, its larger target is the act as a whole, despite years of legal precedent affirming a president’s executive ability to designate monuments.

An error occurred