With District 51’s spring break ending, teachers and administrators at each one of its 46 schools are making the necessary adjustments to make remote learning work for at least the next few weeks.
An executive order signed Wednesday by Gov. Jared Polis closed all Colorado school buildings through Friday, April 17, and now school officials are organizing and reaching out to parents about what the changes mean for students.
By the end of the day on Monday, parents will hear from their child’s principal about specific plans, said District 51 spokeswoman Emily Shockley, but the strategy, broadly, is to go to remote learning beginning March 30.
What will remote learning look like?
Teachers will plan for and deliver their lessons using online resources, which will include engaging with students through the lessons in any way they can. Secondary teachers will create at least three lessons per week, per class, with elementary teachers doing two to three lessons of literacy and math per week.
“Should our district need to close for a longer period of time, weekly lesson delivery needs may be increased,” a letter to parents said. The full letter can be viewed online at gjsentinel.com or by visiting https://bit.ly/3beTcaW.
What about high school seniors?
One big concern for parents is making sure their seniors will be able to graduate.
Shockley said they plan to have some form of remote learning from March 30 to April 17 to keep kids on track to graduate.
“For senior parents, we know they are worried, they should stay tuned and make sure they are doing remote learning, but we will have more information as soon as we can,” she said.
Shockley said they don’t yet have answers on what will happen with prom or the graduation commencement ceremonies.
According to a letter to parents, it is an expectation that all students will participate in remote learning. That course work will be used toward graduation requirements.
As schools throughout the state move to online learning, the Colorado Education Department and other state education officials will have conversations on how best to proceed and what the short- and long-term ramifications of the extended closure will be.
Do teachers have what they need?
Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association, said that this past week, which was supposed to be everyone’s week off, was a lot of work for district teachers as they kicked into gear to get lessons and classes planned.
“The district set this up in a very proactive way,” he said. “We’ve had three days to think about this.”
The learning curve for the majority of teachers was pretty steep. Though high school students may have more technical expertise to make that transition to online-only, it doesn’t mean their teachers do as well.
“Except for just a few teachers who do this regularly, most of us haven’t done this at all,” he said.
For Peterson, he’s learned a ton he didn’t know about Chromebook computers in one week alone.
There’s been a lot of conversations between teachers about the best way to stay in communication with students.
According to Peterson, the teachers with the most work cut out for them are the ones with younger students, because coming up with effective lesson plans is that much more challenging.
“From my perspective, we are very aware just how nerve-wracking it is, we’ve just been doing this since last Thursday,” he explained. “Make sure we give everyone involved as much patience as we can. Education is one of the premiere collaborative efforts.”
He added that the next few weeks will be the real test.
“There’s going to be issues communicating, but we’re in better shape than if this had happened last year, that’s for sure,” he said.
District 51 has Chromebook laptops available for checkout. Information on checkouts, which begin Tuesday, will be sent to parents. Students and parents with personal laptops are asked to ensure they have Google Chrome installed on those devices.
As for those who may need wi-fi access, the district is advising parents that Charter is offering free Spectrum broadband and wi-fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not have internet.
To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Help guides for the online learning system as well as information on resources for parents is available through d51schools.org.
What about lunch?
School District 51 will start an emergency meal program Monday.
Several locations will distribute school meals two different ways. The Lunch Lizard will bring meals to specific neighborhoods, and select schools will offer a drive-thru-style system for meal pickup between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
n School locations:
Chipeta Elementary; Clifton Elementary; Dos Rios Elementary; Dual Immersion Academy; Nisley Elementary; Pear Park; Pomona Elementary; Shelledy Elementary; Fruita 8-9; Mount Garfield Middle School; Orchard Mesa Middle School.
n Lunch Lizard routes:
Mesa Avenue Park, 3216 Mesa Ave. — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Kimwood Park, 3240 White Ave. — 12:25 to 1 p.m.
Candlewood Community Center, 424 32 Road, No 279 — 1:10 to 1:40 p.m.
Times and stops are subject to change based on participation, so check d51schools.org for updates.