What the rest of the school year will hold for District 51’s more than 20,000 students remains uncertain with graduation plans and even whether students will return to schools still up in the air.
Superintendent Diana Sirko and Coordinator of Nursing Tanya Marvin spoke at the city of Grand Junction’s daily briefing to explain the current situation for students and staff in the community. Sirko said she, along with the rest of the state’s school superintendents, have a weekly phone conference with Gov. Jared Polis. Polis’s current order, intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19, is for K-12 schools to remain closed through April 17, but that could be extended, Sirko said.
“I don’t find it highly likely that we may be returning,” Sirko said. “We’re hoping by May, but it doesn’t sound overly promising.”
If students are allowed to return, Marvin said the school would have enough time to disinfect and prepare each school in advance.
With students home, the district is rolling out an online education program next week. Sirko said students will likely see two lessons next week with that increasing to three and eventually, for upper grades, to include lessons from each course they are taking two to three times a week.
With this new style of instruction Sirko said they are exploring options around how they grade students and award credits. She said some students will likely transition to online learning easily while others will take more time. The district, she said, does not want any student to feel penalized for a situation outside their control.
For seniors who do not yet have enough credits to graduate, Sirko said the district would work with them to ensure they are able to participate in graduation this year. She said it may be the case for certain students that they will need to complete additional work after the ceremony before they get an official diploma.
As for the graduation ceremony itself, Sirko said she was not certain it would take place in May as they have in the past. She said it is possible the ceremony could be moved into the summer months, but that the district would make sure the 2020 senior class is able to celebrate its accomplishments.
“As you know those (graduation) ceremonies are scheduled for mid to late May and we don’t know if those will take place as scheduled,” Sirko said. “We know that we will be having a ceremony for kids. It may be a July 4th celebration, but you have our commitment, we will make sure we are providing an activity that is appropriate for celebrating the culmination of a K12 education.”