How would Mesa County Valley School District 51 be impacted if it lost access to U.S. Department of Education funding?
The county’s U.S. House representative, Lauren Boebert (R-Silt), last Friday made the argument that the Department of Education should be abolished during a debate about H.R. 5 (118), the Parents Bill of Rights that would codify federal education law to give parents access to school curricula, library books and other teaching materials.
That bill passed the House 213-208 but is expected have a difficult time passing the Democratic-majority Senate. However, Boebert passionately supported an amendment proposed by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) that would eliminate the department entirely. The amendment aimed to “add a sense of congress that the authority of the Department of Education and the secretary of Education to operate or administer any office or program related to elementary or secondary education should be terminated on or before Dec. 31, 2023.”
The amendment failed by a 265-161 vote, with 60 Republicans opposing it along with all 205 Democrats. After the vote, Boebert posted a video to her Twitter account elaborating on her stance.
“Our public schools should have local control, not a centralized federal government pushing curriculum that’s way, way far away from reading, writing and arithmetic,” Boebert said. “One hundred and 61 Republicans voted to get rid of the Department of Education, but we still had 60 Republicans join every Democrat to defeat that amendment. The unfortunate reality is that our federal government is going to continue to have a big say on pushing drag shows, gender ideology, Critical Race Theory and all this other woke BS.”
Boebert isn’t the only political figure openly talking about their hopes to eliminate the Department of Education. According to the Washington Times, former President Donald Trump told reporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) that, should he retake the White House in the 2024 election, he plans to shut down the department as part of his education platform.
With the elimination of the federal government’s education department becoming more openly spoken about by both congressional representatives of Mesa County and one of the leading candidates to become the next president of the United States of America, The Daily Sentinel spoke to District 51 Chief Financial Officer Melanie Trujillo about the scope of federal funding the district receives and what would happen if the Department of Education were to cease.
A SNAPSHOT OF 2022
According to Trujillo, about 15% of revenue the district receives each fiscal year comes from federal funds.
Trujillo provided the district’s state of revenues for the 2022 fiscal year, which concluded June 30 of last year.
Of the more than $254 million in district revenue expenditures last year, more than $37.6 million (about 14.8%) came from federal government funds.
Of that total, $29.7 million in district expenditures came from the Department of Education.
“Some of those federal programs, they’re all for designated purposes, so that’s why a lot of them are held in separate funds,” Trujillo said. “Some of the major ones we receive are our nutrition services funding from the Department of Agriculture and some of our other funding is from the U.S. Department of Education. There’s different federal sources within that queue. The Department of Education provides things like Title I, which is for our schools that have the highest at-risk student population. Migrant education is a piece of that. There’s some other title programs. Special education is the main federal funding grant that we receive, as well.”
One of the funds the district has been receiving from the Department of Education — ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) — is set to end for schools nationwide after the 2023-2024 school year. In the 2022 fiscal year, the district received just short of $17 million in ESSER funding.
The remainder of Department of Education-provided expenditures, however, are annually provided to the district.
In 2022, this included This included more than $10 million in Title 1 grants and special education grants combined.
ROLE OF FEDERAL FUNDS
Should the Department of Education be eliminated, the district would still receive grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to go toward nutrition services. These grants totaled more than $10.5 million in 2022.
However, the district would have to shift its budget to account for the loss of Department of Education funding, further stretching its budget to cover more D51 initiatives and programs.
“Fifteen percent of our revenue is significant and the needs wouldn’t really change. We would still need to provide meals for our students, we would still need additional interventions for our students that are at-risk, and we would still have the special education services that we’re required to provide,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo added that the district currently does not have a solidified contingency plan in place yet should the U.S. Department of Education be shut down in the coming years because of how heavily the district depends on those dollars for programs like Title I and special education.
“The one source of federal funding that we know is temporary is ESSER, those COVID after-dollars,” Trujillo said. “We’ve known all along those are temporary, so with some of the items that we’ve used those SNAP funds for, we know that, if we want to keep those things, we need to reallocate some other resources for those. That’s one we knew going into it was never going to be a permanent thing. The other ones — Title I, special ed — we rely heavily on those funding sources.”