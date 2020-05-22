Due to safer-at-home and other lockdown restrictions in nearby states, the Colorado Department of Transportation expects less traffic than usual for the Memorial Day Weekend.
“With the warmer weather upon us, this might be a tempting weekend to head to the mountains or to travel farther than usual from home,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in the press release. “But this year is unique. We’re encouraging people to please follow public health orders, recreate responsibly and do their part to keep each other safe.”
The Interstate 70 Corridor west of Denver also is expected to see less traffic over the four-day weekend. In 2019, 159,201 vehicles traveled through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels for the holiday.
DUI ENFORCEMENT
Seventy-five law enforcement agencies across the state will be participating in a high-visibility enforcement campaign, which will see increased patrols across the state.
“Safety on Colorado’s roadways isn’t just CDOT’s goal – it should be a focus for every single person on the road,” Lew said in the press release. “Your safety and the safety of those around you are at stake when you drive impaired. All of us want to make it home safely, so don’t jeopardize that by driving impaired.”
The heightened enforcement campaign will begin Friday and end Tuesday.
During the 2019 Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement period, law enforcement agencies arrested 323 impaired motorists, according to CDOT. Last May alone, there were 16 impairment-related fatalities on Colorado’s roads.
VA CAR PARADE
Western Colorado veterans and their families will get to enjoy Memorial Day celebrations a little early this year at a vehicle parade on Friday. The parade will begin at the Grand Junction VA Medical Center in front of the Community Living Center at 10 a.m. for the residents to watch.
VA Western Colorado Health Care System spokesperson Kayla Holst said they expect 30-40 cars to take part in the parade, which will include family members, WWII refurbishes Jeeps, Palisade & Grand Junction Fire Department trucks/engines, and more.
FIRE SAFETY STRESSED AHEAD OF HOLIDAY
Public land agencies across Colorado are hoping to avoid human-caused fires this Memorial Day as campfires are expected to be popular over the weekend.
To reduce wildlife risk public land officials, including those with the Bureau of Land Management, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, hope campers won’t leave their fire unattended, dispose of cigarettes in ashtrays and avoid driving and parking on tall grass.
MEMORIAL GARDENS TO HOST HOLIDAY REMEMBRANCE
Grand Junction Memorial Gardens will host a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday, at the cemetery, 2970 North Ave.
“The unprecedented disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak have resulted in cancellations of traditional events for Memorial Day, and while we could never replace those events, we felt it important that there be a Ceremony to recognize those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” a news release said.
Masks are recommended and social distancing will be required to provide for the safety of all attending the ceremony.