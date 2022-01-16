Brownson Arena opened in 1968 at then-Mesa Junior College. More than a half-century later, the Brownson Arena name remains at Colorado Mesa University, but much about the “college” has changed.
The arena was named in honor of Bruce E. “Bud” Brownson, a Western Slope native, business manager and sports fan who, along with his wife Phyllis, provided scholarships for student athletes.
According to an obituary published Nov. 23, 1999, Bud was born June 17, 1927, in Grand Junction. He attended Grand Junction High School, Mesa Junior College (1946–48) and also Colorado College.
He played high school and college football and served in the Navy for 18 months at the end of World War II.
Bud was a 30-year employee of Grand Junction Steel Fabricating Co., serving as its general manager and vice president, the obituary said.
Information at cmumavericks.com notes that Bud Brownson was inducted into the Maverick Athletic Hall of Honor in 2000 for “his continuous support and generosity in providing scholarships to students.”
“A true friend of Maverick athletics,” Bud and Phyllis established the Brownson Memorial Scholarship in 1984 in memory of his parents, Bruce P. and Mary F. Brownson.
“Most of the scholarships given in the Brownson name have been given to student-athletes. In addition to scholarships, Bud personally employed many student-athletes to perform miscellaneous jobs at his business and home,” the website says.
The Daily Sentinel noted that the Brownsons provided 78 student-athlete scholarships from 1984–2000.
“Brownson’s generosity over the years was first rewarded on Jan. 16, 1999, when Mesa State named the gymnasium in Saunders Field House ‘Brownson Arena,’ ” the Sentinel story said, adding that Bud died a few months after the gym was named for him.
“The naming of the arena was very special,” said Brownson’s wife, Phyllis, in the story.
“Bud was so honored and I am glad he was here to see that. I am sure he would be very honored (with the induction into the Hall of Honor),” she said.
Saunders Field House
The former Saunders Field House was remodeled and reopened in 2009 as an expanded Maverick Center — still housing Brownson Arena — but with the addition of 14 classrooms, two nursing labs, a swimming pool, modern fitness center and a state-of the-art human-performance laboratory.
Known as the “Mesa College Field House” when it opened in 1968, the physical education building was later named to honor Rowland Fowler “Roe” Saunders, a leading figure in Mesa County government, educational and agricultural affairs.
It was named in recognition of Roe’s lifelong interest in sports, particularly football and baseball.
Born July 29, 1890, in Alcester, South Dakota, Roe came to Mesa County with his family in 1903, according to an obituary, published Nov. 22, 1977. Roe engaged in the sheep and cattle business in Utah and western Colorado.
He and his wife, Lois, lived on a ranch north of Mack until 1956 when they sold the property and moved to Fruita. A “stockman-farmer by vocation,” Roe was active in a number of agricultural organizations in his early years and was elected to the board of Fruita Union High School in 1937.
He served four years as mayor of Fruita, was a longtime member of Fruita’s Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club, and represented the Lower Valley as a Mesa County commissioner from 1952–64.
The completion of the Douglas Pass road was the most significant of many country road projects he actively promoted during his period of service on the commission, the obituary said.
“He retired from the Mesa College board in 1971, ending 24 years of service during the institution’s most rapid development.”
