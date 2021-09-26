Minnie Chatfield came to Mesa County in 1903, joining her parents and a handful of siblings, who had moved here a year earlier.
Born Dec. 29, 1880 in Washington County, Kansas, Minnie attended rural schools there and, after two years of college, earned a teaching certificate. Her first western Colorado teaching position was at the Garfield schoolhouse in Clifton. She commuted from the family farm on 32 Road, in a buggy pulled by a strawberry roan pony.
Minnie was teaching a three-month summer term at Vega School in 1908 when her father sent word that her mother was dangerously ill. Minnie left immediately, arriving only an hour before her mother died. She stuck close to home after that, teaching at the nearby Pear Park School until her retirement in 1951.
When plans were made to close Pear Park School and build a new one, it was recommended in a letter to the editor, dated May 25, 1976, that the school be named after the former teacher.
“We residents of Pear Park and students who went to the original Pear Park school are very interested in the naming of our new school,” began the letter, penned by Mrs. Vernon Spence.
“Miss Minnie Chatfield started teaching there in 1908 and taught there 47 years.
After she retired she did some substitute teaching there. She was an excellent, dedicated teacher and contributed much to this community. Therefore we would like the new building named either the Minnie Chatfield School or Chatfield Pear Park School.”
It was requested in the letter that the old school bell be saved and put on display at the new school. Chatfield Elementary School opened Sept. 6, 1977 and was dedicated the following December.
Minnie was the subject of a Sentinel story prior to Chatfield’s opening. She reflected on her years as a student, as a teacher and as the namesake of the new school. She voiced frustration with the district’s “propensity to experiment with every new educational theory that somebody concocts” and lamented that children should be learning number combinations in arithmetic rather than “these new-fangled methods.”
She was annoyed that cursive writing was no longer taught and blasted the open-classroom concept.
“It’s not good to have a big, crowded, jammed school, all the noise from the other rooms … they harped so about one-room schools, and now they’ve gone back to the same old system.”
As a teacher, Minnie used the school’s Victrola often and she kept her six-octave reed organ — a gift from her father — at school for songs and musical games. She liked to join the kids on the playground at recess in active, running games, a lot like her “really excellent” first teacher, back in rural Kansas.
“He also took an active part in the games at recess,” she said.
“One day, he jumped a fence, had heart failure and died on the playground.”
Very few things could interrupt a school term in those days, according to Minnie — the exception being the closure of Pear Park for “quite a while during the flu epidemic of 1918,” she said.
Minnie never married and never learned to drive a car — “too busy,” she said. She eventually bought a car for her brother-in-law to drive her around, though. Minnie died in 1982 at the age of 101.
As requested in 1976, the old Pear Park School bell was saved and put on display at the new school, but it was eventually removed because the kids found it too tempting to ring all the time, according to School District 51.
