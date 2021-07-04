Old West novels are rich in action, romance and endearing characters, but the true-life story of Chipeta, the wife of Ute Chief Ouray, rivals any storyline written by the best of Western novelists.
One block separates Chipeta and Ouray avenues, both in the original town plat. While most of the original streets are named for 1800s-era settlers, senators or governors, Chipeta Avenue is the only street in the original plat to be named after a woman, let alone an “Indian Maiden.”
Historians agree that Chipeta (meaning “White Singing Bird”) was born a Kiowa Apache near current-day Conejos, in south-central Colorado. She was adopted and raised by the Uncompahgre (Tabeguache) Utes after the death of her parents in a savage attack. She later became a caretaker for Ute Chief Ouray’s son, after his first wife died. Chipeta and Ouray became close and married. When Ouray’s son was
6 years old, he accompanied his father on a hunting expedition and their party was attacked by a band of Kiowa near the present site of Denver. It was reported that the child was captured and was never seen or heard from again.
The Daily Sentinel published a story on Aug. 15, 1924, announcing the death of Chipeta in which one of Grand Junction’s pioneer citizens, Henry R. Rhone, talked about the “famous Indian woman” and her ties to the area. Described at the time as someone who “probably knew Chipeta and her people better than any man now living in Grand Junction,” Rhone told The Daily Sentinel “that the prevalent belief that Chipeta was a woman of great age is true,” adding that in his opinion she was about 84 years old.
“She was the youngest of Chief Ouray’s several squaws,” Rhone said in the story.
“In 1882, when the Ute Indians moved from this section to the reservation, Chipeta was about 42 years of age and was an exceedingly attractive Indian woman,” he said.
“Chief Ouray was a great deal older than Chipeta,” Rhone added, and “like her illustrious husband, who died more than thirty years ago, she had a sincere belief in the greatness and the leadership of the white man.”
Regarding the capture and disappearance of Ouray’s young son, Rhone said that the loss was “a source of deep sorrow to each during the remainder of their lives.”
Chipeta often accompanied Ouray as he negotiated land treaties in Washington, D.C., before his death in 1800. She owned numerous flocks of sheep and herds of cattle, and was considered wealthy and generous, sharing her food and provisions with others.
One historical account suggested that once removed from the Ute lands she survived on government commodities and was described as “destitute” by an agent who had checked on her. The agent contacted the commissioner of Indian Affairs asking that irrigation water be brought to her parched land. Instead, Chipeta was sent a shawl, according to the account.
Rhone told the Sentinel that Chipeta came to Grand Junction about once a year, visiting last in September, 1923, a year before her death.
“Almost blind from cataracts of the eye, (Chipeta) underwent an operation at the hospital in this city. However, she was very impatient to get back home and would not accept the treatment that would probably have permanently improved her eyesight,” he said.
Chipeta died at her Uintah Reservation home on Bitter Creek, the same year that the U.S. government gave citizenship to Native Americans. History tells us that she was skilled in the Ute tradition of beadwork and tanning hides, played the guitar and sang in three languages. Rhone said, however, that she never learned the English language, “remaining true to Indian ideals and Indian customs, although at all times exceedingly friendly to the white people.”
