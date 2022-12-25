‘Tis the season for all things Christmas and, what better time to travel the Grand Valley in search of holiday-related streets.
I was disappointed to learn no streets are named Gingerbread or Poinsettia, Frosty or Rudolph. A handful of streets are named after nuts, but no Nutcracker Way to be had. There’s Fruitvale Court, Fruitwood Drive and Fruitridge Drive, but no Fruitcake Street.
To get in the spirit, let’s put on some festive Christmas music — on Music Lane, near 26 and F½ roads — named in the 1940s for George Musick (the K was eventually dropped), a contractor who lived and worked in the vicinity. Or, we could bundle up and go caroling — on Carol Place, near 27 and G roads.
“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas …” White Avenue was named for Allison White of Philadelphia, a friend and business partner of town founder George Crawford.
“I heard the bells on Christmas day,” ringing from Bell Court of course, near 27½ Road and Ridge Drive.
“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost nipping at your nose.” Grand Junction is Jack Frost-free in its street names; however, Chestnut Drive is near 26½ and G½ roads.
“Brown paper packages tied up with strings …” Ah, that would be Ribbon Court in Fruita.
“Aaaand a partridge in-a-pear tree!” Head toward the blue lights, on 26 Road, north of Interstate 70. You enter this blue-hued magical wonderland at Partridge Court.
We’ll deck the halls, starting with Hall Avenue? While we’re at it, let’s decorate with greenery on Garland Avenue in Clifton, scatter green leaves and red berries on Orchard Mesa’s Holly Lane, and adorn a wreath with ivy on Ivy Place near G and 26½ roads.
Bright red Christmas lilies bloom in warm Southern climates, but here, we have Lily Place, near Patterson and 27½ roads.
Our Christmas tree can be found on Pine Street on Orchard Mesa or Evergreen Road, near Riverside Parkway and 29 Road. For natural accents, we can consider Pine Cone Court, near 31 and F½ roads.
Santa Claus goes by 124 other names around the world — Kris Kringle, Sinterklaas, Father Christmas, Bellsnickle, Christkindle, Papa Noel and more.
In Grand Junction, we have streets that start with “Santa,” but Claus is swapped for Santa Fe Drive and Santa Fe Circle in Mantey Heights (love the Christmas Eve luminaries), Santa Clara Avenue on Orchard Mesa, Santa Ana Drive in Fruita, and Santa Rosa Lane on the Redlands.
Clement Clarke Moore described the jolly ol’ elf in great detail in the 1893 poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” and, it has references to local streets:
“While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads:” Plum Street is in Fruita.
“And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot:”: Ash Street is in Fruita; Ash Drive is in Grand Junction.
“His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry:” Cherry Lane is near Unaweep Avenue and 27½ Road.
“And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose:” Chimney Rock Circle is near F¼ and 24½roads.
“And away they all flew like the down of a thistle:” Thistle Street is near B½ and 28½roads.
The Christmas story is one of hope, and we find Good Hope Circle in Clifton.
The Christmas story, according to Luke 2:11 says, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
David Street is on Orchard Mesa and David Court is in Fruita.
Luke 2:14 adds “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” Glory View Drive is near the fairgrounds and we find Peace Drive near 31 and F½roads.
After Christ’s birth, three wise men from the East went in search of the babe. Also known as the Magi, the kings (Kings Court is on the Redlands) were guided by a brilliant celestial light. Northstar Drive is near 28 Road and Cortland Avenue.
The Magi brought gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. There’s Gold Lake Drive in Loma, Gold Rush Drive in Fruita, Gold Dust Lane in Palisade and Gold Leaf Court and Gold Buckle Avenue in Grand Junction, but simply no “Gold.” Franklin Avenue, west of First Street, is the closest sounding name to Frankincense, which takes us to — yes Virginia — there is a Myrrh Street, located near Riverside Parkway and 29 Road.
