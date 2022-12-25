Tis the season for all things Christmas and, what better time to travel the Grand Valley in search of holiday-related streets.

I was disappointed to learn no streets are named Gingerbread or Poinsettia, Frosty or Rudolph. A handful of streets are named after nuts, but no Nutcracker Way to be had. There’s Fruitvale Court, Fruitwood Drive and Fruitridge Drive, but no Fruitcake Street.