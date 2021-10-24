“Loyd Files’ name is all over the place,” begins an Aug. 10, 2006 story, announcing the Grand Valley pioneer’s death two days prior, at the age of 107.
His name is on the research library at the Museum of the West, on a conference room at the Brigham Young University School of Law in Utah, on scholarships, and so much more.
“But, his proudest accomplishment was the Files Little League Park. He started Grand Mesa Little League baseball,” the story said.
Files was born Jan. 23, 1899 in Winfield, Kansas. In 1914, he moved with his parents in a covered wagon to Colorado, where the family settled near Lamar.
Files was featured in a Jan, 24, 1999 story, recognizing his 100th birthday. He told the newspaper that it was in 1921 that he and one of his brothers, Ray, headed out West in a Model T Ford, longing for the “greener, wetter climes of Oregon or Washington.”
They were young and bursting with energy and had had just about enough of dry farming in eastern Colorado, the story said. When the brothers drove into the Grand Valley they saw an expanse of brown, not unlike the land they’d just left. Their first thought was “let’s get the hell out of here, there’s nothing here,” Files said in the story.
They decided, however, to stay for the night and headed into town, camping near Lincoln Park where the Mesa County Fair was in full swing. They were amazed by what they saw: fresh fruits and vegetables — tons of them everywhere — peaches, corn, tomatoes, peppers, things they couldn’t get on a dry farm.
So they ate and ate and decided they might as well stay for a little while if they could eat like kings, the story said.
And stay they did.
Loyd and Ray each homesteaded 640 acres on Glade Park. Loyd met and married Glade Park schoolteacher, Cordelia Hamilton in 1924 and the couple adopted two girls, Janis and Joanne.
Loyd was part of a group of Glade Park pioneers and Grand Junction residents who, with no training or engineering experience, helped build the Serpents Trail at Colorado National Monument to serve as a road for travelers between Glade Park and Grand Junction.
When their daughters were old enough to go to school, the family moved to Grand Junction. Files bought 160 acres near where the Veterans Affairs Hospital now stands and opened the Starlite Drive-In Theater 1946, at 2403 North Ave. That started what was to become a long list of successful business and philanthropic acts, most of them born out of necessity.
Loyd and another brother, Clarence, co-owned Files Brothers Wrecking Yard.
When they got fed up with the mud on the alkali parchment at the salvage yard they went down to the river to get sand and gravel.
Thus was born United Sand & Gravel, United Redi-Mix and United Paving.
After hearing about this thing called a “shopping center,” Loyd decided he’d build one. The Teller Arms Shopping Center became the first of its kind between Denver and Salt Lake City.
And, when his parents were getting up in years, he realized there weren’t many places for the seniors in town so he started what became the Colorado West Senior Citizen Inc. and built the Monterey Park Apartments for older folks with limited income.
Now, about that Little League field on 28 ¾ Road.
“That was our horse pasture and we had it leveled off, got water on it,” he told the Sentinel. “When we were kids we lived way out in the country and never got to play baseball, you know, and the missus lived way out in Fruita and never got to be involved. So we said if we get the chance we’ll get a place where the kids could play ball,” he said.
The sign at the field tells the rest of the story.
