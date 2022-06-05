Heading north on the roller coaster-like drive that is 26 Road (aka First Street), it’s fun to imagine what that area was like 100 years ago.
No doubt, taking the rises and dips at 35 mph (or more) in a car is a lot different than taking them in a horse drawn-carriage in the early 1900s.
Dotted with the likes of apple and peach trees and other rich agricultural treasures, it was among the first fruit-growing areas in the Grand Valley.
There are three distinct ridges you traverse in the landscape as you travel north on First Street, toward G Road, beginning around Hillcrest Avenue.
In Grand Junction’s early days, each of these ridges had its own zoning boundary but shared the same name: Fruit Ridge.
There was First Fruitridge, named for the first ridge; Second Fruitridge, named for the second ridge; and Third Fruitridge — you got it — named for the third ridge.
The Grand Junction News first mentioned the “Fruit-Ridges area” in 1882, and in the early 1900s, The Daily Sentinel used “Fruit Ridge” and “Fruitridge” — sometimes two different ways in the same story. For consistency in this story, we’ll stick with “Fruitridge.”
Ready for the roller-coaster ride?
First Fruitridge started with the hill climb near Hillcrest Avenue and comprised the boundary from Orchard Avenue, down the hill to Patterson Road.
Second Fruitridge started where the street becomes 26 Road, where it rises between Patterson Road and F Road.
Third Fruitridge comprised the area between G and G½ Road, before it drops down, just before Bookcliff Gardens and the crossing over Interstate 70.
According to a story in the Sentinel’s Jubilee edition (Sept. 15, 1957), “No one knows who first named the three Fruitridges which, at least for official purposes, have lost their attractive names to more prosaic (but more practical) designations.”
“Early residents remember when First Fruitridge was known as Poverty Hill, maybe in sarcasm since some of the finer old homes were built out there very early.
Fruit orchards were in abundance there, and some of them still exist.
Those who can remember the ‘Poverty Hill’ name also recall that the route to Fruita was along the river in those days and to get up the First Fruitridge hill on wet days was an impossibility for the horse-drawn carriages.”
In 1948, the Fruitridge zoning district boundaries were expanded to the east and west and adopted by residents of the section.
“It had as its general purpose the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order, prosperity and welfare. It is designed to lessen the congestion in the public streets and highways, to secure safety from fire and other dangers, to provide adequate light and air, to protect the tax base and to protect both urban and non-urban developments,” according to a Sentinel story.
All that remains of the Fruitridge moniker today is a short, “no outlet” residential Fruitridge Drive, located off 26 Road just north of Patterson Road.
“What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after.
