Name changes are a common occurrence throughout Grand Junction’s history for both streets and public parks. In the 1940s, substantial acreage was added to the town’s city limits, creating confusion with several street names.
An ordinance was enacted in February, 1947, to fix the mess.
“Whereas, because of recent additions of platted territory to the city of Grand Junction, there now exist different streets with the same name; extensions of the same streets bearing different names; and streets and avenues which do not conform to the general city street plan.”
A number of them were renamed:
College Avenue in DeVoe subdivision, changed to Glenwood Avenue.
Cherry Avenue in Henderson subdivision, changed to Bunting Avenue.
Henderson Avenue in Henderson subdivision, to Kennedy Avenue.
Park Drive in Elmwood Plaza subdivision, to 18th Street.
Vale Avenue in Elmwood Plaza subdivision, changed to Hall Avenue.
King Avenue in Wilcox and Bixby subdivision, to Texas Avenue.
Crawford Avenue in Benton Canon Subdivision and Milldale subdivision, to Fourth Avenue.
The present Fourth Avenue in Milldale subdivision, to Winters Avenue.
Rothsay Avenue in Crawford subdivision, to Rockaway Avenue.
Bunting Street in Gormley-McMullen subdivision, changed to Bunting Avenue.
Riverview Avenue in Crawford subdivision, to Fairview Avenue.
The Sentinel’s Jubilee issue — celebrating the city’s 75th anniversary — was chockfull of area history about place names:
Bunting Avenue is named for Isaac N. Bunting, who came to Grand Junction in 1890 to manage the Grand Junction Daily Star newspaper. In 1893, with Howard T. Lee, Bunting established The Daily Sentinel, which he owned and published until his death in 1911.
Kennedy Avenue seems to have been named for James Melville Kennedy, who opened up Kennedy subdivision north of town. He came to Grand Junction in the early days and was The Sentinel’s first pressman, working on this newspaper from the day of its first edition until years later when he went into the insurance business.
Hall Avenue was named in the mid-1940s, when the new Grand Junction High School was proposed. Along with the excitement of the new school, Grand Junction had added a significant chunk of acreage to its city limits, noted as the “land lying north of North Avenue and from First Street to Fifth Street, and just south of Hillcrest Manor.”
“Accidents account for place names sometimes, and that’s how one street in our town got its name,” said a Jubilee edition story.
Hall Avenue was never officially named, the story said.
“The name rose out of a purely facetious remark made one evening — and carried out in jest — by a group of men when the negotiations by the local school board were being carried on to buy the property on which the new high school now stands.”
One of the men was named Hall (probably Frank R. Hall) and he was against the admission of a street in that area. The board insisted, and one of the members said to Hall, “Oh, give in and we’ll name the darned thing Hall Avenue!”
Amidst the joking, a member of the city planning board penciled “Hall” into the tentative plans.
Later, another city employee inked in the name and it became official — a street not named for anyone — because, according to the city ordinance at the time, no street could be named for a living person.