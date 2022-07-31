The Gunnison River, in foreground, and the Colorado River — formerly known as the Grand River — merge near the Fifth Street Bridge. The junction of the Grand and Gunnison rivers is from where our city’s name derives.
Grand Junction was chosen for our city’s name in 1881 because of the junction of the Gunnison and the Grand rivers.
The Gunnison River starts in Gunnison County and merges with the current-day Colorado River near the Fifth Street bridge in Grand Junction.
The Colorado River starts in La Poudre Pass Lake in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and drains 1,450 miles later into the Gulf of California.
Formerly known as the Grand River, history websites tell us the Colorado River has had numerous names through the centuries:
Explorer Melchior Diaz in the 16th century named it “Rio del Tizon,” which translated to River of Embers or Firebrand River.
Cartographer Jacques-Nicolas Bellin labeled the river’s main stem in 1743 as the Rio Colorado, or “red river,” because of its red silt load.
And, in the mid-19th century, Colorado, Green and Grand were just a few names used to describe different stretches of the same river. Other referenced stretches were the Rio de Buena Guia, Rio Colorado de los Martyrs, Rio Grande de Buena Esperanza, Rio Grande de los Cosninos, and the El Rio de Cosminas de Rafael.
In September, 1881, former Kansas Gov. George Crawford and his friend, former Kansas state Rep. Richard Mobley, crossed the Gunnison and Grand rivers near their confluence.
After building a cabin, they started to lay out a town, aptly naming the settlement near the two rivers “Grand Junction.”
Born in 1827 in Pennsylvania, Crawford was a schoolteacher, newspaper editor and law student. “Progressive Men of Western Colorado” — a book published in 1905 by A.W. Bowen and Co. in Chicago — described Crawford as “small in stature and frail in physique, and waging a lifelong war with sickness and bodily weakness, his transcendent will and mighty spirit triumphed over all obstructions and made him great in both undertakings and achievements.”
Crawford was also credited for laying out the town of Fort Scott, Kansas, in 1857 prior to trekking to western Colorado.
Crawford never married and died in 1891, at the age of 63, at the Hotel Brunswick on Main Street, just 10 years after forming the town.
A story in the Sentinel’s Jubilee issue (Sept. 15, 1957) noted that in the early days, Grand Junction was nicknamed “Belly-Ache Flats.”
“This was the name chosen by residents of the hills and farm valleys who saw early settlers in our town suffer (and die) each summer from dysentery and typhoid, occasioned by drinking the Grand River water — and, of course, by unsanitary conditions bound to prevail in any frontier settlement, however progressive,” the story said.
In 1921, Colorado Congressman Edward Taylor argued that the Grand River was “in reality the main stream of the Colorado River” and should be officially designated as such.
He argued that while the Green River was the longer branch, the Grand River contributed more water to the Colorado River.
He said the Grand River name is “a meaningless misnomer … merely an adjective … a very commonplace name,” and felt it a great injustice to the state of Colorado that the river after which the state was named was called something else within that very state’s borders.
A Dec. 4, 1920, Sentinel story noted that “at the last session of the city council a resolution was passed by a unanimous vote endorsing the movement to change the name of the Grand River to Colorado and pledging the council to assist in every way possible to bring such a change about.”
On July 25, 1921, the name change legislation was passed at the federal level and in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, with President Warren G. Harding signing the bill that made it official.
Colorado River Day is celebrated each year on July 25, recognizing the river’s vast history, scenic beauty and precious life source.
n
“What’s in a Name” is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.