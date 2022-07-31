Colorado:Gunnison converge.jpg

Tammy Gemaehlich/The Daily Sentinel

The Gunnison River, in foreground, and the Colorado River — formerly known as the Grand River — merge near the Fifth Street Bridge. The junction of the Grand and Gunnison rivers is from where our city’s name derives.

Grand Junction was chosen for our city’s name in 1881 because of the junction of the Gunnison and the Grand rivers.

The Gunnison River starts in Gunnison County and merges with the current-day Colorado River near the Fifth Street bridge in Grand Junction.