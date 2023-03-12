The foundation of a “splendid gold fish pond with floating lilies around it” is now recognized as the boarder of a flower garden at Hawthorne Park. A school was built in 1908, below, at the corner of Fourth Street and Hill Avenue, across from what was then Children’s Park.
One of the original city parks in Grand Junction’s town plat, Walnut Park, comprises the area from Gunnison Avenue to Hill Avenue and Fourth Street to Fifth Street.
In 1895, ladies from Grand Junction’s Loyal Temperance Legion asked the town council for permission to beautify and improve Walnut Park and that it be known as Children’s Park. The request was granted and, together with schoolchildren, they began a makeover project. Arbor Day festivities that year included children “gathered at the new Fifth Street park” to plant more trees, a story said.
Grand Junction’s 1882 town plat, (guides.mesacountylibraries.org/westerncoloradohistory/rhr) shows the four original parks located in each of the four quarters of the town. Tree varieties were planted in parks of the same name — cottonwoods in Cottonwood Park (now Whitman Park); maples in Maple Park (now Emerson Park); walnuts in Walnut Park (now Hawthorne Park) and chestnuts in Chestnut Park (now Washington Park). Parks weren’t immediately developed but the map shows elementary schools were to be built north of each park.
The legion ladies spearheaded a tree-planting project in 1899, meant to symbolize a hope in the town’s future. Hundreds of trees were planted, each bearing the name of a “promising youth or maiden of this city,” who was around age 6 or older. The ladies “tenderly” placed the sod around the roots and made touching speeches, a story said. Trees were planted with the wish the children would grow up as “strong and stalwart as these trees do.”
A school built in 1908 was frequently referred to as the “new school building at Fourth and Hill” until September 1909 when the school board named the “large new school building” Hawthorne School. During an Arbor Day celebration a year later, the Rev. and Mrs. H.H. Beach gifted a tree to the school. Emerson Park research revealed that the couple had also gifted an elm tree to Emerson School in 1911, said to be from the Concord, Massachusetts, home of Ralph Waldo Emerson.
This tree, the Beaches said, came from the home of author Nathaniel Hawthorne, who also lived in Concord.
“The planting of the tree that grew on the home farm of Nathaniel Hawthorne in Concord, Massachusetts, and which was presented to the school by Mrs. H.H. Beach was a memorable feature,” said an April 14, 1910 story.
Hawthorne School’s principal later expressed appreciation for the tree, reporting that the “little balsam tree from Hawthorne’s home, which has come such a long journey into the far West, is doing well, and seems to possess a great amount of energy.”
Born in 1804 in Salem, Massachusetts, Hawthorne and his wife arrived at The Old Manse in Concord in 1945 as newlyweds, renting it for $100 a year for three years. After some time away from Concord, they returned and lived in another home, The Wayside, previously owned by author Louisa May Alcott.
It’s unknown which property the balsam tree came from. Hawthorne died in 1864 at the age of 64 and the tree at Hawthorne School was planted in 1910 — 46 years later.
Ongoing improvements at Children’s Park included a new concrete fountain in 1914, with a “splendid gold fish pond and floating lilies around it.” Five-year-old Winifred Schuman drowned in the one-foot deep pond in the summer of 1924, perhaps awed by the fish and lilies in the water. The pond was eventually removed. Its foundation remains in the center of the park, more recognized as the boarder of a rose garden.
A large playground was dedicated in 1915 and Children’s Park was renamed Hawthorne Park in 1916 by the same ordinance that renamed the four original parks from tree varieties to their current names. A few bars from the original playground remain, but trees that represented children have died or were removed.
There is, however, one tree in Hawthorne Park, on the west side, that was planted in the mid-1990s as a tiny sapling. It’s dedicated as a living memorial to area homeless who die each year.
