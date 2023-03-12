One of the original city parks in Grand Junction’s town plat, Walnut Park, comprises the area from Gunnison Avenue to Hill Avenue and Fourth Street to Fifth Street.

In 1895, ladies from Grand Junction’s Loyal Temperance Legion asked the town council for permission to beautify and improve Walnut Park and that it be known as Children’s Park. The request was granted and, together with schoolchildren, they began a makeover project. Arbor Day festivities that year included children “gathered at the new Fifth Street park” to plant more trees, a story said.

Tags