In this 1985 photo, the town of New Castle is situated along the Hogback mountain range where a barren scar from still-smoldering old coal mines can be seen in the middle of the range. The old coal mining town was named after another coal town in England.
According to a June 8, 1934, Steamboat Pilot story, “Scarface Bill” a Ute Indian who had seen the Meeker Massacre, said the legend of the naming was handed down through generations of Utes. The volcano was named Dotsero — the Ute Indian word for “something new” — “many years ago, long before white men discovered America.”
Photo courtesy The Glenwood Springs Historical Society.
A survey of the Yampah (“big medicine) pool was done before it opened in 1888. Isaac Cooper envisioned a geothermal resort in Glenwood Springs, but he never saw his dream come true. He died on Dec. 2, 1887, at the age of 48. He and his wife, Sarah, named the town for their hometown, Glenwood, Iowa.
From the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection
Photo courtesy The Glenwood Springs Historical Society.
We are exploring areas east of Grand Junction, on Interstate 70, in today’s name-origin road trip.
De Beque was previously visited on these pages but, as a refresher: Wallace Alvin Eugene de Beque was born in Canada in 1841. The physician and Civil War veteran came to Grand Junction in 1883, staking claim on a property later known as Ravensbeque, in the current De Beque Canyon. He built a log cabin there with his first wife, Marie Meyers. Eventually, the settlement of Ravensbeque was abandoned and the town of De Beque was founded and named in his honor.