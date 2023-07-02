We are exploring areas east of Grand Junction, on Interstate 70, in today’s name-origin road trip.

De Beque was previously visited on these pages but, as a refresher: Wallace Alvin Eugene de Beque was born in Canada in 1841. The physician and Civil War veteran came to Grand Junction in 1883, staking claim on a property later known as Ravensbeque, in the current De Beque Canyon. He built a log cabin there with his first wife, Marie Meyers. Eventually, the settlement of Ravensbeque was abandoned and the town of De Beque was founded and named in his honor.

