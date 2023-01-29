Before 1935, West Elm Avenue was a quiet dirt road with a single home. When Independent Lumber Company announced it was building five “bungalows” on the street for its employees, the name was changed to Independent Avenue. There are two signs for one street, below, named Independent Avenue to the west and Elm Avenue to the east.
Tammy Gemaehlich
Until the mid-1930s, the area west of First Street and north of Franklin Avenue was an alfalfa field. The Ennis family lived in the only house north of the field on a dirt road that was named West Elm Avenue.
The Western Slope was in a period of slow growth in the 1930s, mirroring a national trend. Thanks to “a wider spirit of optimism” and a federal housing program that prompted a building campaign, a revival in construction of new homes was underway, according to a 1935 story in The Daily Sentinel.
A huge player in the revival was the locally owned Independent Lumber Company, which announced on March 31, 1935, that it had purchased the land near First Street and was building five new modern bungalows on West Elm Avenue, to be occupied by its employees.
“Inasmuch as the homes are all to be occupied by employees of the local lumber company and are being constructed by that organization, the street running to them has been named Independent Avenue,” the story said.
Founded in 1904, the lumber company was “one of the oldest business houses in the area with continuous operation under the same management at the same location,” according to a 1951 business story.
At one point, Independent Lumber Company, headquartered at 201 W. Main St., near the railroad tracks, had developed into an enterprise with 14 primary lumber yards on the Western Slope and affiliated yards in Utah (Monticello, Moab and Green River) and Colorado Springs.
“Recognizing Grand Junction as the natural distribution point for western Colorado and eastern Utah, they have expanded their warehousing facilities to become one of the largest building concerns in the west,” the story read.
Clyde Biggs started the company in Paonia and brought it to the city when he bought the old Grand Junction Lumber. Clyde’s daughter, Edna, married the lumber company’s manager, Clarence Kurtz. Together, Clarence and Clyde formed the affiliated hardware conglomerate, Biggs-Kurtz.
Train cars of lumber were unloaded and delivered with a team and wagon. Many new services and facilities were added and, in July of 1920, The Sentinel reported that work was already underway on the clearing away of present buildings at the corner of Spruce and Main streets, “preparatory to the erection there of a handsome new home for the Independent Lumber Company.”
A new railway switch was planned to extend from the tracks, east to Spruce Street, making it possible to do all loading and unloading with a conveyor, which would carry materials to the sheds and ware rooms, “eliminating much of the labor now necessary in handling them.”
Three months later (Oct. 5, 1920), it was reported that a fire of “incendiary origin” had destroyed the old office building and lumber sheds of the Independent Lumber Company, and damaged the new office building. A “heavy explosion came almost simultaneously with the outbreak of the blaze” and “may have been the work of a fire bug,” the story said.
“Only the direction in which the wind was blowing prevented the flames from sweeping over that entire section of the city.”
The fire was one of the most “spectacular ever witnessed in Grand Junction” and one of the most destructive. Losses estimated at $90,000–$100,000 were “fully covered by insurance.” Livestock in a nearby barn on the west side of the property were released to escape the approaching flames. The barn was saved but, unfortunately, one of the cows was “struck by a train soon after being released.”
In the 1950s, Independent Lumber Company had an annual payroll near $500,000. Of its 125 employees, 60% of them were homeowners. The company had helped its permanent employees build or buy their homes, saying that homeownership made the employees better citizens and it encouraged them to take part in community affairs.
Independent Lumber Company was purchased by Boise Cascade Corporation in 1978. At that time, it employed about 415 people and comprised 18 builder service centers and one wholesale building material branch.
