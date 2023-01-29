Until the mid-1930s, the area west of First Street and north of Franklin Avenue was an alfalfa field. The Ennis family lived in the only house north of the field on a dirt road that was named West Elm Avenue.

The Western Slope was in a period of slow growth in the 1930s, mirroring a national trend. Thanks to “a wider spirit of optimism” and a federal housing program that prompted a building campaign, a revival in construction of new homes was underway, according to a 1935 story in The Daily Sentinel.

