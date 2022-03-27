Buffalo roamed freely in the De Beque Canyon space, known in the 1960s as Island Acres Recreation Area.
The Daily Sentinel reported March 5, 1968, that development of the recreation area was underway with the staking out of new roads, parking areas, picnic sites and a 20-unit campground.
“The campers will be supplied with water and modern toilets, served by a septic tank,” the story said.
“Trees were transplanted there, including spruce, Austrian, Ponderosa and Scotch pine from the Rifle nursery and young cottonwoods and tamarisk from nearby. The lake will be stocked with trout this spring and with bullhead cats this summer,” the story said.
In hindsight, planting the tamarisk was a bad idea, but developing the land was foresight to establishing what would become the “string of pearls” known as the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park.
James M. (Jim) Robb was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. He spent his childhood in Montclair, New Jersey where he played football and achieved the Boy Scout rank of Eagle Scout, according to an obituary.
“After traveling 12,000 miles around the United States in 1953, Jim fell in love with the West and earned his BA from the University of Colorado in 1953 and his law degree from the University of Colorado in 1961,” the obit said.
Robb served as a special FBI agent in Minnesota then returned to Colorado in 1962 and started his practice of law in Grand Junction. He served on the School District 51 School Board and was elected in 1980 as state representative from District 54 to the Colorado General Assembly where he served two terms. Robb was a 10-year member of the Colorado Board of State Parks and Outdoor Recreation, was a member of the Colorado Supreme Court Nominating Commission and served 10 years as U.S. Magistrate Judge for Western Colorado, the obit said.
The Daily Sentinel reported in 1986 that a project to restore the Colorado River waterfront had been “simmering in the minds of local leaders” for years. What could be considered the most beautiful spot in the whole state, “was obscured by junk,” the story said.
The following year, Robb and Judge William Ela were named co-chairs of the newly created Grand Junction/Mesa County Riverfront Commission. Jim also created and served as chairman of the Colorado Riverfront Foundation.
“Development of a park along portions of the Colorado River has been discussed for years,” began a May 10, 1987 Sentinel story, detailing how plans were “roaring” to life with funds from the Grand Junction Lion’s Club that targeted the Watson Island property. At the time, a 35-acre junkyard occupied the space at 655 Struthers Ave., the current site of the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens. Mill tailings had to be removed and abandoned junk automobiles hauled away.
Along with a series of recreation trails and public-use facilities, Robb envisioned the trail as a “string of pearls” that would stretch along the Colorado River, interspersed with beautiful parks. He foresaw a system of state parks along the river running from Island Acres to Fruita, all tied together by the Colorado Riverfront Trail.
When Robb died Feb. 20, 2005, at the age of 69, friends and colleagues sought to memorialize him and all the good he did for the area.
Because of his passion and vision for the string of parks — Island Acres, Corn Lake, Connected Lakes and the Fruita State Park — the Colorado State Parks Board renamed it the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park.
Numerous “pearls” have been added to the string. The trail now extends westward to Kokopelli Trail in Loma and amenities at Las Colonias Park, including the outdoor amphitheater, have added to its luster.
