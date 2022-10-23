Kiefer Avenue.jpg

Kiefer Avenue’s namesake is that of a family who immigrated to America in the 1800s from the village of Ohlsbach, in Baden-Württemberg, Germany.

 Tammy Gemaehlich

When it came to pioneering the Lower Valley, it was a family affair for the Kiefer brothers, whose parents immigrated to America from Germany in the late 1820s.

According to geni.com, the patriarch side of the Kiefer family is traced back to 1555 and a man named Georg Kiefer.