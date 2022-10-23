When it came to pioneering the Lower Valley, it was a family affair for the Kiefer brothers, whose parents immigrated to America from Germany in the late 1820s.
According to geni.com, the patriarch side of the Kiefer family is traced back to 1555 and a man named Georg Kiefer.
Six generations of sons later, Josias Dominick Kiefer was born in 1803 in Germany. Josias immigrated to the states with his parents, eventually marrying Caroline Witt, who also immigrated from Germany.
While living in Indiana, Josias and Caroline had nine children: Leopold, Valentine, Amelia, Caroline, Peter Joseph (Joe), Benedict (aka Benjamin), Rosalia, Francis (Frank) and John.
Josias died in 1870 at 67. Caroline, just 43 when he died, remained in Indiana for 15 years before accompanying her sons, Frank and Joe, out West.
According to Caroline’s obituary, published June 21, 1913, she was 2 when her parents crossed the Atlantic to America, “making the trip in 99 days.”
“Raised by poor but thrifty German parents,” she spent her childhood in Baltimore before moving to Brockville, Indiana, the obituary said.
Once in the Grand Valley, Caroline and her sons lived near Clifton, then moved to Fruita.
“Frank and Joe were among the earliest pioneers who came to the Grand Valley and saw in the area a land of great potential,” according to the Sentinel’s Sept. 15, 1957, Jubilee Edition.
“The brothers walked from Montrose to Grand Junction and swam the Colorado River (then the Grand River) arriving in the pioneer village of Grand Junction, wet and with but $1.35 in cash, on Oct. 12, 1882.”
“In 1884, Frank Kiefer staked a claim near where Fruita is now. At that time there was no indication which of the several prospective townsites would survive.”
Other Kiefer siblings had made their way west by then, including Ben, who, along with Joe and Frank bought 160 acres east of Fruita’s Maple Street, platted it and started selling lots. They named the area “Cleveland,” after President Grover Cleveland.
“Frank Kiefer owned a general merchandise store in Fruita at one time and later one in Cleveland,” the story said. “He brought a printing press from Denver and he and Ben published the Mesa County Mail, the predecessor to the Fruita Times.”
In 1894, the Kiefer brothers started the Kiefer Extension ditch, and bringing about 10,000 acres of land in Loma and Mack under irrigation. Frank helped build the Redlands Canal and formed the Redlands Irrigation and Power Co., serving as its president until he died in 1909 at 45.
Caroline, the “well beloved matriarch,” died in 1913 at age 85. She lived to “a ripe old age,” her obituary said.
In dramatic fashion, the newspaper poetically announced her death, a result of pneumonia.
“Last evening, just as the great golden sun sank behind the mountains to the west, death tenderly drew a curtain over the tired eyes of Mrs. Caroline Kiefer ... The mother of the Kiefer brothers had gone to her well-earned rest.
“... for 30 years (she) watched with keenest interest the progress of the valley, the birth of new industries and the coming of hundreds and thousands of residents. She was a true pioneer and always shouldered her share of the responsibilities of a frontier region.”
Carolina Avenue in Fruita honors the Kiefer matriarch, and Cleveland Avenue serves as a reminder of the short-lived townsite east of Fruita.
