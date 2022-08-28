Iowa sign.jpg

Iowa Avenue was fittingly named in recognition of the thousands of Iowans who came to the Grand Valley in the early 1900s.

 Tammy Gemaehlich

IOWA AVENUE

What’s in a Name explained earlier this month how Long Family Memorial Park was named for a family that came to western Colorado from Iowa in the early 1900s, during a time when Midwest citizens were coming by the train load, building homes, buying farms and starting businesses in the region.