What’s in a Name explained earlier this month how Long Family Memorial Park was named for a family that came to western Colorado from Iowa in the early 1900s, during a time when Midwest citizens were coming by the train load, building homes, buying farms and starting businesses in the region.
Grand Valley Iowans were the largest group of new Colorado immigrants and, around 4,000 of the Mesa County residents who had recently moved to the Grand Valley from Iowa, gathered for the first “Iowa Day” picnic on Aug. 1, 1907 in Palisade. The annual picnics continued until 1912, about the time the flow of settlers from Iowa began to slow.
With a slew of former Iowa citizens living in Palisade — and a feed and grocery store that billed itself as the Iowa Store — it was only fitting that a Palisade street be named Iowa Avenue.
KLUGE AVENUE
(pronounced
“klue-ghee”)
Iowa wasn’t the only state that had its eye on Colorado around the turn of the century. Illinois-born Herman W. Kluge headed westward in the late 1890s, finding work in the Denver area before coming to western Colorado in 1901 and settling in Palisade. Born Aug. 14, 1868, Herman was the son of John G. and Mary E. (Kuhlenback) Kluge, natives of Germany who had come to America as young children with their respective parents. A blacksmith by trade, Herman’s father started a smithy in 1848 in Collinsville, Illinois. When his eyesight failed, he took up making cow bells.
After studying business, Herman did stints as a store clerk and worked in a coal mine. He arrived in Denver in the spring of 1888, and found work as a brick maker. On Dec. 25, 1890, he married Anna J. Doyle who was also from Illinois and the daughter of Irish immigrants.
They moved to Louisville and Herman worked in Teller County’s Portland Mine. A son, Harry, was born in Louisville on June 9, 1894, but he lived only 2 1/2 years.
When the Kluges arrived in Palisade Herman purchased interest in the Palisade Coal and Supply Company where he served triple duty as secretary, treasurer and manager.
The following year, he and his cousin, August. H. Kuhlenbeck, opened a general mercantile store in Palisade. Herman later bought his cousin’s share of the store and turned it into one of the largest general mercantile establishments in Mesa County, all the while, dabbling in numerous other business enterprises.
Upon the incorporation of the town of Palisade in 1904, he was elected its first mayor and was reelected a number of times.
“Herman W. Kluge was in the true sense of the word, a self-made man,” according to his obituary published Dec. 8, 1933.
“Always inspired by laudable ambitions, ever industrious and energetic, he deservedly attained for himself the creditable and the prominent position in the business and political life of Mesa County and in fact of the state.”
Herman W. Kluge was always “active and enthusiastic” in local and state politics, the obit said. He served as a Mesa County Commissioner, was chairman of the State Banking Committee, a member of the Temperance and Horticulture committees and, in 1914, was elected to the state senate where he “introduced and secured the passage of many important bills and served on many of the most important committees.”
He was unanimously renominated for the state senate in 1918, “but refused to accept a renomination on account of business reasons,” the obit said. An oral history given by U.S. Rep. Wayne Aspinall, who came to Palisade as a young boy in 1904, elaborated further.
Kluge was a “fine merchant” and a “good citizen,” Aspinall said, but “eventually became the victim of anti-German sentiment during World War I. It was prejudice against his German heritage that made it impossible for him to seek reelection.”
The Kluges left Palisade, founded the Lewis & Kluge Mercantile in Eagle with partner Thomas E. Lewis, then returned to Denver in the mid-1920s. Herman was 65 when he died Dec. 8, 1933, following an illness of only a few days from uremic poisoning.
