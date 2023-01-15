The hike into Kodel’s Canyon is described as a “quick” and “beautiful” outing among “a broad amphitheater-type sandstone structure,” “Wingate Sandstone walls” and “Precambrian rock.” During the warm-weather months, one can find “colors ablaze” — wildflowers, blooming cacti and wildlife, such as the collared lizard.

The trail ranges in elevation from 4,500 feet to about 5,100 depending on how far you want to climb, and varies from easy to semi-strenuous — the first part of the trail is easy, the last part a little more strenuous.

