The hike into Kodel’s Canyon is described as a “quick” and “beautiful” outing among “a broad amphitheater-type sandstone structure,” “Wingate Sandstone walls” and “Precambrian rock.” During the warm-weather months, one can find “colors ablaze” — wildflowers, blooming cacti and wildlife, such as the collared lizard.
The trail ranges in elevation from 4,500 feet to about 5,100 depending on how far you want to climb, and varies from easy to semi-strenuous — the first part of the trail is easy, the last part a little more strenuous.
While the canyon offers spectacular and picturesque scenery, I suspect the life of the canyon’s namesake was anything but spectacular.
The first major canyon, west of Colorado National Monument’s west entrance, is named after an early-day stonemason turned prospector — a hermit, who came to the Fruita area around 1900 and prospected for gold in the canyon that now bears his name,” according to “The Geological Story of Colorado National Monument,” published in 1981 and found online.
Sadly, after years of searching, there was never any gold to be found.
The rocks are of the “wrong geologic age and composition, being as they are about 100 miles outside of the Colorado Mineral Belt, a roughly twenty-mile-wide belt of intruded Upper Cretaceous and lower Tertiary ore-bearing rock that runs more-or-less from Boulder to the western San Juan Mountains,” the geology publication notes.
Ignoring this geological impossibility, Kodel (who is referred to as both John and Joseph) nonetheless began chiseling and drilling into the rock around 1906, eventually “claiming” success.
“After long months of patient toil and following persistently what at all times seemed like the elusive will-o-the wisp John Kodel, has stuck a rich head of copper ore which at a depth of five feet exposed a vein that will run close to $70 per ton,” a Feb. 19, 1907, Sentinel story said.
Thirteen years later, and still sticking by his claim, a headline informed readers that a “Rich Strike is Reported Near Fruita.”
“Joseph Kodel is said to have found ore assaying $35,000 to the ton in a six-foot vein, declaring the discovery of some of the richest mineral deposits ever found in Colorado.”
“He has worked there continuously, day and night, Sundays and holidays, always firm in the belief that rich ore was to be found some day. He believes the “three-foot vein of very rich ore, silvernite, and similar to the Cripple Creek formation,” was also “very rich in both gold and silver.”
Kodel spent most his later life in this vain quest for gold in the canyon, eventually barricaded his house against would-be intruders, and taking potshots at anyone approaching his home for fear they were after his ‘gold.’
He was always “on the verge of a big strike,” but there is no record of any actual production,” the report notes.
Fruita historians Steve and Denise Hight wrote in a post on the “Historical Photos of Fruita and Western Colorado Facebook” page that Kodel was a widower and occupied the Skinner Cabin during his mining efforts. A Pennsylvania native, he was born in 1863 to French-speaking parents from Alsace-Lorraine, in northeastern France. Kodel appears in various city and state directories from 1900s as a “contractor in stone,” as “operating a quarry” or as a “miner.” The 1920 census states that he was operating a gold mine.
After years of living alone in his “hermitage pipe dream,” Kodel became increasingly paranoid and started barricading his cabin from strangers. After taking repeated shots at one such ‘trespasser,’ he was judged to have become dangerously insane and was committed to the Colorado State Hospital for the Insane in Pueblo. He died in Pueblo in 1944 and is buried at the city’s Mountain View Cemetery.
Kodel sold the land’s grazing rights to rancher and wool grower, Irving Beard to expand his sheep operations. For the safety of the curious public, a locked gate was constructed at the entrance of Kodel’s mine in 1987.
“What’s in a Name is a feature that looks into how or who things in the area were named after. If you are curious about a name, let us know: 970-256-4232; tips@gjsentinel.com.