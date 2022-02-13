The Kokopelli Trail is a 152-mile mountain bike route, conceived and built in 1989 by volunteers with Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association. Meandering along desert canyons from Loma to Moab, Utah, it’s a scenic mix of singletrack, double track and dirt road.
A Daily Sentinel story, published in the spring of 1989, prior to the trail’s opening, explained the petroglyph namesake.
“Kokopelli is a hump-backed flute player associated with fertility, who carried bags of corn from village to village,” said then-COPMOBA Director Timms Fowler.
“The name seemed appropriate because of the trail’s regional flavor … Our trail will wander from village to village just as Kokopelli did,” Fowler said.
The dedication later that spring included a blessing by a Hopi leader, Ebin Leslie, from the Hopi reservation in northeastern Arizona. To Leslie, “Kokopelli is more than the name of a new mountain bike trail,” a story said.
“Kokopelli is the deity of the Hopi Flute Clan — his clan — and choosing that name for Kokopelli’s Trail makes him feel honored. It is recognition that his ancestors lived in the region and that the Hopi culture is significant to the area,” the story said.
In his native language with a translator, Leslie praised the opening celebration as an opportunity to teach people not only about the hump-backed flute player but also about the earlier Hopi inhabitants of the region.
Flute-player petroglyphs are found throughout the Colorado Plateau and one is visible from the trail. Leslie said that these petroglyphs confirm the wandering Flute Clan once lived in the region.
“The clan joined with the Hopis in the 1700s and migrated through the Flagstaff area, the Grand Canyon, the Navajo National Monument, Chaco Canyon, Canyon de Chelley, Mesa Verde and the Moab Valley,” Leslie said, adding that the Flute Clan had a connection with and relied on antelope, bighorn sheep and deer. Many of the Kokopelli petroglyphs include these horned animals.
Leslie also explained that “the flute player’s hump contains all the good things in life: food, food for thought, happiness and fertility.”
“Like the bounty spread from Kokopelli’s hump,” Leslie blessed the trail using prayer feathers, “to assure that only good things came to trail users.”
Mary’s Loop
The first completed trail in the Kokopelli loop system is a living memorial to Mary Nelson, who not only helped build the trail but left a long resume of accomplishments as a community leader. Nelson was 39 when she died at her home Nov. 3, 1989.
An editorial published a few days after her death noted that Nelson “was one of those rare individuals who dedicated her life to the selfless pursuit of helping those who were less fortunate than she.”
Her death … “was particularly difficult” because those that knew her, “knew nobody who was more full of life. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm for everything she did were near legendary, ” the editorial said.
Born Mary Joan Nelson in Warren, Minnesota, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota and master’s degrees in social work and public administration from the University of Denver. She came to Grand Junction in 1973. At the time of her death, she was the executive director of United Way of Mesa County.
Nelson helped organize Mesa County Partners Inc. in 1977, was the first director of the Psychiatric Institute at St. Mary’s Hospital, and was active in the Mental Health Association of Mesa County.
A representative for Friends of Children in Various Nations, she placed scores of adopted children with western Colorado families.
“She was an active outdoors woman whose love for the Western landscape was surpassed only by her devotion to family and friends,” the editorial noted.
