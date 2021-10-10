Softball season is winding down but the fields at Kronkright Softball Complex, just south of Pomona Elementary School on 25 1/2 Road, have seen plenty of windups through the years.
Formerly known as the softball fields at Pomona Park, the complex was officially re-named in 1988 to honor a well-known, long-time umpire official and referee.
Myron Myles “Mike” Kronkright was born Oct. 4, 1922 in Litchfield, Nebraska. He married Ellen S. Swanson in Loup City, Nebraska and served in the U.S. Marines in the South Pacific, New Caledonia and Guadalcanal during World War II. He was also involved with the Navajo Code Talkers.
The Kronkrights moved to western Colorado in 1950 and it was a love of sports that got Mike involved in officiating. An early archive mention of Kronkright is in an Oct. 1, 1954 story introducing the newly-formed Grand Junction Football Officials Association of which he was a member. The association met to approve a set of by-laws that covered methods of election of officers, meeting dates and places, and the education and training of competent football officials.
Kronkright’s football officiating career launched in 1956. He covered area high school and Mesa Junior College games and worked Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference games after Mesa became a four-year institution. Football was just the beginning for Kronkright — he went on to become a multi-sport referee and umpire.
He began umpiring baseball games in 1958, working high school and college games. He was a member of Colorado High School Activities Association playoff baseball officiating crews for much of his career, including 10 state championships and three all-state games. He officiated the Junior College World Series for two years and was an alternate for several more. He was inducted into the Colorado Baseball Umpires Hall of Fame in 1992.
As an accomplished basketball referee, he worked 27 straight Gunnison Valley League tournaments and a few of the state basketball tournaments, including four championship games and two all-star games.
The National Association for Basketball Officials adopted a pregame conference sheet developed by Kronkright in the 1970s.
“I think that was one of my most rewarding endeavors when the national group recognized me that way,” Kronkright said in a story detailing his career.
Kronkright retired from basketball court and football field duties in 1986 but remained active in officiating, assigning football and basketball officials for area schools.
“I guess I am retired in name only,” he said in a story. “I assigned refs for about 550 basketball games this past season, so I still do lots of work.”
Kronkright said that he has enjoyed the time spent officiating and was lucky to work as long as he did, watching “the progression of sports as they grew and changed. Just being a part of that process was very rewarding,” he said.
The Grand Junction City Council passed a resolution in August, 1988 to rename the Pomona Park softball fields the “Kronkright Softball Complex.” A story said Kronkright had officiated about 1,000 varsity basketball games, 600 varsity football games and “about the same number” of softball and baseball games.
Even after “retirement,” Kronkright still donned the softball umpires’ uniform twice a week to keep his love affair with sports going.
“It would give me something I have to do at night. I’m not ready to get into the rocking chair situation,” he said.
Kronkright died July 9, 2000, at the age of 77. His obituary said that, among his “hobbies” of officiating and watching sports, he also liked to gather firewood.
